Princess Beatrice and Her Daughter Sienna Joined Ex-Prince Andrew For a Horse Ride Amid Claims That Eugenie Cutting Ties is "Untrue"

It's been claimed that Princess Eugenie stopped speaking to her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid the multiple scandals surrounding the disgraced ex-duke. But Princess Beatrice was pictured taking her eldest daughter, Sienna, 4, for a horseback riding lesson alongside Andrew in photos published by the Sun on January 26—and a source told the outlet that rumors of Eugenie's rift with her dad were "completely untrue."

Andrew, Beatrice and Sienna headed out for a ride on the grounds of Windsor Castle, with Beatrice dressed casually in jeans, wellies and a winter coat as she walked alongside her daughter. A groom held the reins as little Sienna, bundled up in a pink puffer jacket, rode atop a white horse.

Meanwhile, Andrew rode ahead of the mother/daughter duo during the 45-minute outing, which took place on Saturday.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen riding in London in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former duke is seen with Princess Eugenie (center) and Princess Beatrice in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice's show of support for her father comes after a source told the Mail on Sunday that her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and the former Duke of York were no longer speaking. The insider claimed "it’s Brooklyn Beckham level—she has completely cut him off."

However, the Sun reported that it's understood both Eugenie and Beatrice have been to visit their father at Royal Lodge recently. "It is completely untrue she has cut him off," a source said of Eugenie, 35. "She has seen him several times this year and is supportive."

The source added that Princess Eugenie "is there for her father whenever he needs her."

The former Duke of York is reportedly leaving Royal Lodge by the end of the week to relocate to Marsh Farm, a small property on The King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.