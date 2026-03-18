When Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020, the York princess became stepmother to Edoardo’s son Christopher Woolf—affectionately known as Wolfie. Since then, Princess Beatrice’s close relationship with Wolfie has been on display time and time again, along with the healthy and positive relationship they share with Wolfie’s mother, Dara Huang.

Huang posted an Instagram Story over the weekend, showing nine-year-old Wolfie, wrapped up in a down jacket, drawing a special card for his stepmother. Wolfie’s mother captioned the image “Making his stepmom a Mother's Day card" with a pink heart emoji. “I taught him how to draw a (bee emoji),” hinting that Wolfie uses Princess Beatrice’s intimate family nickname, Bea. In the photograph, Wolfie appears to be sitting at a table on a train, suggesting that a big family get-together may have been in their future.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Dara Huang has previously shared that she, Edoardo, and Princess Beatrice share a very positive relationship. Wolfie was born in 2016 while Huang and Mapelli Mozzi were in a committed relationship, but the two went their separate ways in 2018. Princess Beatrice started dating Edo in late 2018, when Wolfie was only two-years-old, so she has been a key figure in his life from an early age. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Huang said "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'" Edoardo and Dara co-parent Wolfie, sharing custody depending on their work and personal life arrangements.

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"Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset," a friend told People in 2019, when Princess Beatrice’s engagement was announced. “[Wolfie] is very much part of their life," the friend shared. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have since welcomed two daughters, Sienna and Athena. Princess Beatrice announced that Wolfie was “the best big brother” to his two younger sisters, proving that their blended family can live happily ever after.

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