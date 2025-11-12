Princess Beatrice Steps Out with Supportive Husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, for “Passionate” Cause

On Tuesday evening, Princess Beatrice hosted an event close to her heart—with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by her side. The evening was all in support of Borne, the princess’s patronage that supports research and raises awareness for preterm birth. In photos shared by the charity on social media, Princess Beatrice is seen wearing a dress from The Vampire's Wife while speaking to guests.

Princess Beatrice and Borne-founder Professor Mark Johnson co-hosted the event at Control Room B at London’s Battersea Power Station, bringing together volunteers, researchers, and families. The event highlights Borne’s “Every Week Counts” campaign ahead of World Prematurity Day on November 17, highlighting the importance of keeping the baby in the womb to term.

Princess Beatrice hosted a charity event for her patronage, Borne. (Image credit: Borne)

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share a precious moment with baby Athena during the 2025 Women's Euro Final celebrations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice is “passionate” about Borne’s mission following the preterm birth of her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. Athena was born early in January 2025, and since then the princess has used her platform to raise awareness “with a sense of determination that more can be done to help others.”

In an essay written for Vogue in March 2025, Princess Beatrice opens up about her patronage, saying “I’ve found myself in the position of being a passionate new mother who wants to work to find answers for women globally. I want to do all I can to reassure those families whose babies might arrive early that they are not alone.”

The princess’s work with Borne began after Professor Mark Johnson oversaw her pregnancy at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Speaking of her work with the charity, she says this is “a very personal appointment that—as with lots of the organisations I support—I take great pride in.” The princess wrote that “they say a problem shared is a problem halved, and as with my work around dyslexia, I hope to do as much as possible to support others like me.”

