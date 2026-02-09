I Thought Winter Workwear Was Boring, But These Aritzia Finds Proved Me Wrong
25 under-$200 picks that make me excited to get dressed for the office again.
Is it just me, or is winter fashion starting to feel repetitive, especially in the workwear department? I've been wearing the same outfit formula to the office for what feels like an eternity, and I'm ready to switch things up. Of course, Aritzia is the first retailer that comes to mind for chic work finds.
From elevated basics to standout jackets, Aritzia has a way of making corporate-friendly fashion feel interesting. I could style something as simple as trousers and a white T-shirt, and it would still ooze a cool, It-girl vibe. That's why I put together an entire workwear wardrobe, complete with winter must-haves like sweaters and easy layers, and Aritzia's Pre-Spring 2026 collection, with under-$200 finds.
Ahead, dive into my curated Aritzia workwear edit, which won't break your budget. With the polished finds below, you can mix and match for a thousand different office outfits—the styling possibilities are nearly endless.
Wear this skirt now with knee-high boots, then ballet flats come spring.
With plenty of colorways and an affordable price tag, Aritzia's cashmere sweaters are unmatched.
This cardigan comes in neutral shades, but this cobalt blue stole my heart.
This pencil skirt can be styled in a thousand ways, which is why it's at the top of my wishlist.
I can personally confirm that this cardigan is as warm and cozy as can be.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.