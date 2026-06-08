The transformation from fashion girl to Formula 1 WAG isn't complete until one specific maneuver becomes their signature: Keep merch outfits to a minimum. The further they get from their partner's team colors, the better. At the F1 Monaco Grand Prix on June 7, Kim Kardashian traded Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari red for twinning cream-colored dresses with her sister, Khloé Kardashian. Congratulations, Kim. You're officially an F1 WAG.

Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her F1 paddock debut. Stylist Dani Levi dressed her in Demna's Gucci all weekend long, but her grand finale was by far the most elevated. Not a single splash of Ferrari red decorated the SKIMS founder's ivory, Cruise 2027 dress, which Demna reimagined just for her.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian shut down the F1 Monaco Grand Prix paddock in matching ivory dresses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The flexible fabric clung to Kim's figure, but subtle ruching made its off-the-shoulder neckline slightly less skintight. Close-ups of Kim and Hamilton after he secured the second place trophy revealed her back was on full display.

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One slim strand stretched across the nape of Kim's neck, while the rest of her spine remained entirely untouched. An even tinier horizontal band secured the dress's plunging sides. (Clearly, an affinity for deep cut-outs runs in the family. Kylie Jenner's Jacquemus tank top dress drooped just as low in Turks and Caicos last week.)

Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton embraced after his F1 Monaco Grand Prix race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Kim Kardashian started curating her F1 Monaco Grand Prix wardrobe there weeks ago, when Gucci's Cruise 2027 fashion show debuted in New York City.

Her ankle-grazing maxi drew major inspiration from Look 58: an asymmetrical dress, which featured the same singular sleeve, stretchy neckline, and fabric-free back. The only difference? Candice Swanepoel's runway version was strawberry red, modeled with a silver chainmail clutch. Kim took creative liberties with purple-tinted shield glasses and pointy, horsebit-topped pumps.

See Kardashian's dress on the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway, except in red. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, the brand behind Khloé's first F1 outfit remains a mystery. Still, like the supportive sister she is, she ensured her midi dress was as creamy as Kim's maxi. Khloé took cues from summer lingerie in a silky-smooth slip, which also tapped into the lace-trimmed dress trend. Stark white lace decorated her curved neckline and knee-length hem. For once, Khloé's spaghetti-strap style defeated Kim's Gucci dress on the bodycon scale.

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Next, the naked sandal trend (beloved by Rihanna and her sisters this season) doubled down on Khloé's second-skin motif. To finish, she popped on oversize aviator sunglasses, wrapped a colorless cardigan around her wrists, and defied F1's bag policy with a white Hermès Birkin Bag. Each Kardashian could switch dresses at the next Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, and no one would bat an eye.

Khloé took style cues from her F1 WAG sister, Kim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even before the big race on Sunday, Khloé and Kim were attached at the hip. 24 hours after Kim served a solo leather racing suit, the two matched each other's energy in black tank tops. Both versions were just different enough: Khloé stacked hers over a black bralette, while Kim's lace balconette top showed a lot more skin. From there, each mogul switched things up with the former in the capri pants trend, and the latter in flared jeans.

Yes, Kim Kardashian is still finding her Formula 1 fashion footing. But Lewis Hamilton seems intent on making her a regular in Ferrari's paddock. "It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," Hamilton told the International Automobile Federation after his race. "It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me everyday." Keep an eye out for a Gucci-clad Kardashian at the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend.

Shop Dresses Inspired by Kim and Khloé Kardashian