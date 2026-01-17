Princess Kate Finds It Easier to "Be Herself" in "Simple Surroundings" Than With "Some Royal Relatives," Says Royal Source
"Some royal relatives can be difficult, with endless expectations and constant scrutiny."
Princess Kate became a member of the Royal Family when she married Prince William on April 29, 2011. However, Kate isn't descended from royalty, nor was she a member of the aristocracy prior to meeting and marrying the Prince of Wales. As a result, it makes a lot of sense that she feels most comfortable in "simple surroundings," per a royal source.
According to royal expert Rob Shuter's Substack, the Princess of Wales "celebrated her birthday far from the pomp of the palace, opting for an intimate lunch with her sister Pippa Matthews and their mother, Carole Middleton."
A source told the outlet, "She was completely at ease—warm, charming, and radiant." The source continued, "With her family, she can laugh, relax, and just be herself. That's harder to do with some royal relatives."
According to Shuter's "insiders," "Kate feels far more comfortable in Wellington boots than a diamond tiara," which is why she reportedly chose low-key French bistro The Funghi Club for her birthday outing.
Another source told Shuter, "Family and simple surroundings are where she truly relaxes." Conversely, "palace life" is described as somewhat "challenging" for the Princess of Wales, according to sources.
"Some royal relatives can be difficult, with endless expectations and constant scrutiny," a source told the outlet. "Kate treasures these moments with Pippa and Carole, where she doesn't have to navigate any of that."
Shuter further noted, "Kate clearly prioritizes comfort, family, and simplicity over royal spectacle."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Despite being one of the most popular members of the British Royal Family, Princess Kate appears to have remained as down-to-earth as possible, which includes putting the Middletons and her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—before anything else.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.