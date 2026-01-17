Princess Kate became a member of the Royal Family when she married Prince William on April 29, 2011. However, Kate isn't descended from royalty, nor was she a member of the aristocracy prior to meeting and marrying the Prince of Wales. As a result, it makes a lot of sense that she feels most comfortable in "simple surroundings," per a royal source.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter's Substack, the Princess of Wales "celebrated her birthday far from the pomp of the palace, opting for an intimate lunch with her sister Pippa Matthews and their mother, Carole Middleton."

A source told the outlet, "She was completely at ease—warm, charming, and radiant." The source continued, "With her family, she can laugh, relax, and just be herself. That's harder to do with some royal relatives."

According to Shuter's "insiders," "Kate feels far more comfortable in Wellington boots than a diamond tiara," which is why she reportedly chose low-key French bistro The Funghi Club for her birthday outing.

Another source told Shuter, "Family and simple surroundings are where she truly relaxes." Conversely, "palace life" is described as somewhat "challenging" for the Princess of Wales, according to sources.

"Some royal relatives can be difficult, with endless expectations and constant scrutiny," a source told the outlet. "Kate treasures these moments with Pippa and Carole, where she doesn't have to navigate any of that."

Shuter further noted, "Kate clearly prioritizes comfort, family, and simplicity over royal spectacle."

Despite being one of the most popular members of the British Royal Family, Princess Kate appears to have remained as down-to-earth as possible, which includes putting the Middletons and her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—before anything else.