Royal Source Says There's "Quite a List" of Staff Who Said "No Thanks" to Serving "Pariah" Andrew at Sandringham
“It’s possible for the first time in his life he will have to open the front door to people himself.”
As Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor settles into his temporary Norfolk home, Wood Farm, a new report suggests the disgraced ex-duke could have a tough time finding staff at Sandringham. The former Duke of York moved out of Royal Lodge on Monday, February 2, and on February 5, the Sun reported that some of the employees on The King's private estate are on "strike"
"They’ve been told they don’t have to serve Andrew or work for him if they feel uncomfortable," a source told the newspaper. "There is already quite a list saying no thanks."
The insider continued that "there is understandably a lot of disquiet" amongst the staffers since Andrew "is now a total pariah."
Prince Philip spent his final years living at Wood Farm, a cozy farmhouse situated in a quiet area of the estate about a five-minute drive from Sandringham House. The property was not originally offered as an option for Andrew, but the former duke has temporarily moved in until the renovations on his eventual home, Marsh Farm, are complete.
However, the Sun's source says that there's concern "they will never get him out again" now that Andrew is set up at Wood Farm. Marsh Farm is a much smaller property with fewer amenities, which is said to have been a source of contention for the former Duke of York.
As for his staff, the insider said, "People who have been with him for years are off," adding that the ex-duke's employees didn't want to move to "the middle of nowhere."
"IIt will likely be a skeleton staff at best," a source claims.“It’s possible for the first time in his life he will have to open the front door to people himself.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.