Princess Lilibet Takes Cleaning Very Seriously, According to Mom Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle peppered plenty of sweet tidbits about her kids throughout her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, from their love of bacon to details about a Sussex family fishing trip. But one of the cutest moments of the show came when the Duchess of Sussex revealed 3-year-old Princess Lilibet's love of some good cleaning music.

Throughout the eight-episode series, the duchess mentions how she likes to clean up as she goes to prevent dealing with a messy kitchen. And in episode five, Meghan shares how she extends that habit to floral arranging.

"So just as with cooking, I'll always have, like, a garbage vessel. Everything stays organized, clean as you go!" she said while making a casually gorgeous floral arrangement for a lunch with fellow Suits alum Abigail Spencer and close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

The Duchess of Sussex added that daughter Princess Lilibet has inherited her mom's tidy approach, revealing, "Lili has made a song out of it" before bursting into the tune. "Clean as you go! Clean, clean, clean, clean! Clean as you go!"

Meghan Markle, Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen cooking in a white kitchen wearing aprons

Friends Abigail Spencer (left) and Kelly McKee Zajfen joined Markle in the kitchen during episode five of With Love, Meghan.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It seems her friends were well aware of Lili's cute cleaning jam, too, as they joined in to sing it later in the episode.

Although Princess Lilibet doesn't make any appearances on the screen, she did star in some videos on mom Meghan's Instagram Story over the weekend when "auntie" Serena Williams stopped by for a Candy Land playdate.

Lili also joined in with 5-year-old brother Prince Archie, and dad Prince Harry to congratulate her mom on the show's premiere. The Duchess of Sussex—who flew to NYC to surprise some longtime fans at a screening of With Love, Meghan—shared a photo on her Instagram Story revealing a gorgeous bunch of pink and white flowers and a handmade card signed by "Lili, Archie and Papa."

