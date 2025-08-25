The Very Troubling "Ongoing Battle" Queen Camilla Has Been Dealing With Throughout Summer 2025, as She Plans "Major Change" at Royal Residence

Amid discourse regarding whether Prince William will live at Buckingham Palace when he's king, reports suggest that King Charles's wife, Queen Camilla, is planning some "major changes." During a solo appearance at York Racecourse's Ebor Festival, The Queen was candid about a so-called "terrible" "ongoing battle" she's been dealing with at Sandringham.

While attending the annual festival on August 20, Queen Camilla reportedly discussed the "terrible" issue, which has been affecting King Charles's Sandringham Estate, as well as her own private Wiltshire home.

According to Hello! magazine, Queen Camilla told one couple "that her own bees at her private home in Wiltshire have been giving her trouble because of the way they are swarming," while "the infestation at King Charles's Norfolk estate had become a 'terrible' nuisance."

The outlet reported that signs had been placed on display at Sandringham to warn visitors, saying, "Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area."

King Charles and Queen Camilla's homes have faced wasp and bee issues. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a "complete overhaul," which includes modernizing the historical building, Hello! reported. The extensive renovations won't be completed until 2027, and according to the outlet, "there's still one additional major change that Queen Camilla wants to make to the palace."

As reported by Hello! magazine, Queen Camilla is "hoping to build a library in Buckingham Palace, which is the only residence that does not yet have one."

The Scottish Daily Mail alleged that Camilla "has been struck that there is one royal residence which has no library." A royal source told the publication, "The Queen is simply looking to see if it might be at all possible, as rebuilding a Buckingham Palace library would be a wonderful idea."

Queen Camilla would like Buckingham Palace to have a library. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, even if a library is built inside Buckingham Palace, "Queen Camilla has no wish to move out of Clarence House," according to the Scottish Daily Mail. As a source told the outlet, "Do not for one minute imagine that this means she wants to live at 'BP.'" The source continued, "She is extremely happy with the status quo."