Princess Kate and Prince William made a huge change in 2025 by deciding to leave Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge in Windsor. Described as the couple's "forever home," the property is significantly larger than their previous cottage, meaning there's tons of space for their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. While neighbors have expressed disappointment over "disruption and security measures" in the surrounding area, a security expert has explained why the changes are necessary.

Writing in the Daily Mail, ex-head of Royal Protection Command Dai Davies explained that "the reality is far more sinister" when it comes to the "six-mile exclusion zone" around Forest Lodge. In fact, the closure of certain areas in Great Windsor Park is the "result of serious concerns," Davies noted.

"It's understandable that ramblers, dog walkers, and some neighbors are peeved that the land in Windsor Great Park that was previously open to all is now fenced off," Davies wrote. "But their right to roam is not more important than the Royal Family's need for protection from terrorists and others intent on doing them harm."

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Davies, the fact that Prince William is the heir apparent, and his three children are all high in the line of succession to the British throne, means they require the highest level of security. "The whole country has a duty to keep them safe, and inevitably that sometimes means sacrifices and inconvenience—such as the loss of dog-walking privileges," the security expert explained.

As for why a "six-mile exclusion zone" is needed, Davies shared, "[P]olice hope to maximize the time available for reaction to any potential threat...More distance means more time. And time is a lifesaver."

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noting that it's unclear exactly "what security measures are in place" at Forest Lodge, Davies said, "I'd be staggered if they do not include rooms designed to withstand assault from outside. Such safe rooms are useful only if the protection squad has sufficient time to get everybody inside."

According to Davies, members of the Royal Family are currently facing "credible threats from more sides than at any time in history." He continued, "The terrorist threat is constant and getting worse. Anyone who looks at the security cordon in Windsor Great Park and thinks this is an issue about public rights of way simply has no understanding of the world today."