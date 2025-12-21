Royal Expert Claims Princess Kate Will "Struggle" With One Element of Christmas When It Comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales is reportedly facing quite the "dilemma."
Princess Kate and Prince William recently moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor. But according to one royal expert, the Princess of Wales is likely to have at least one "struggle" this holiday season, particularly when it comes to her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "Catherine has made the Christmas period uniquely hers. It is the time of year when she steps forward and takes pride of place amongst the working royals."
As for what George, Charlotte, and Louis can expect over the holiday season, Bond told the outlet, "Having been brought up in such a happy, cohesive family, Catherine loves making Christmas just as special for her children." Bond continued, "I'm sure her mother [Carole Middleton], with her Party Pieces business, had all sorts of wonderful knick-knacks to decorate the house."
Bond noted that Kate's "Christmas struggle dilemma" will arise when it comes to purchasing gifts for her three kids. "Catherine and William have tried not to spoil their children unduly, which can't be easy when you love them to bits and can basically give them anything they want!" the former royal correspondent explained. "One thing they most definitely won't be getting, however much they beg, is a smartphone. Mind you, that line is going to become increasingly difficult to hold as George enters his teenage years."
While gifting might become a "struggle" for the Prince and Princess of Wales, decorating will allegedly be a much simpler affair.
"In these eco-friendly days, I imagine that Catherine gets the children involved in making more sustainable decorations from materials they have foraged," Bond told the publication. "Of course, this year is going to be extra special because they are in their new home (not, I imagine for Christmas Day itself)."
It appears as though Kate, William, and their three children have much to look forward to this holiday season.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.