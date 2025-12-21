Princess Kate and Prince William recently moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor. But according to one royal expert, the Princess of Wales is likely to have at least one "struggle" this holiday season, particularly when it comes to her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "Catherine has made the Christmas period uniquely hers. It is the time of year when she steps forward and takes pride of place amongst the working royals."

As for what George, Charlotte, and Louis can expect over the holiday season, Bond told the outlet, "Having been brought up in such a happy, cohesive family, Catherine loves making Christmas just as special for her children." Bond continued, "I'm sure her mother [Carole Middleton], with her Party Pieces business, had all sorts of wonderful knick-knacks to decorate the house."

Bond noted that Kate's "Christmas struggle dilemma" will arise when it comes to purchasing gifts for her three kids. "Catherine and William have tried not to spoil their children unduly, which can't be easy when you love them to bits and can basically give them anything they want!" the former royal correspondent explained. "One thing they most definitely won't be getting, however much they beg, is a smartphone. Mind you, that line is going to become increasingly difficult to hold as George enters his teenage years."

While gifting might become a "struggle" for the Prince and Princess of Wales, decorating will allegedly be a much simpler affair.

"In these eco-friendly days, I imagine that Catherine gets the children involved in making more sustainable decorations from materials they have foraged," Bond told the publication. "Of course, this year is going to be extra special because they are in their new home (not, I imagine for Christmas Day itself)."

It appears as though Kate, William, and their three children have much to look forward to this holiday season.