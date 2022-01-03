Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Stormi Webster is not a Kardashian-Jenner for nothing. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter knows exactly how to make an entrance to save a family member from an awkward media moment, as she expertly showed during grandma Kris Jenner's video call with CNN's Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve (via E! News).
The matriarch went on the show to talk about everything from her chart-topping cover of "Jingle Bells" to Kim Kardashian successfully passing the baby bar exam—but there was one thing Cohen wanted to know about above all: Kim Kardashian's evolving relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.
"You're always digging, Andy," quipped Cooper when his co-host asked about their romance. "I know, he's always digging," Kris Jenner agreed, just as little Stormi walked up behind her. "Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi," Jenner said.
Her granddaughter then climbed onto her lap and Jenner added, "You sit right here. Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." The little girl stared at the camera and danced around as the interview wrapped up.
The comedian and SKIMS founder began dating in late 2021, shortly after filming Saturday Night Live together. They have been spotted enjoying dinner dates in New York and LA, once made an appearance on Flavor Flav's Instagram, and have sported hickeys like trophies.
Kim Kardashian divorced her ex-husband Kanye West in early 2021 and sources say her new boyfriend has been great for her. "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce—someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," a source told People in November. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
