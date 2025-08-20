Why Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift’s “Sourdough” Comments on 'New Heights' Were a Sneaky Hint That She’s Performing at the Super Bowl

Ever since she started dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has become a staple at Kansas City Chiefs games. If her fans' latest theory is right, though, the popstar could be stepping out of the stands and onto the field in the upcoming season.

Last week, Swift made her podcast debut in an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she announced her highly-anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to drop on October 3.

Following the episode, however, meany Swifties feel confident that the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer made another major career announcement by subtly signaling that she'll be performing in the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026.

Proponents of the theory think that Swift, who is known for teasing future career moves with cryptic Easter Eggs that she drops everywhere from posts on social media to wardrobe choices at events like awards shows and in her street style (and, yes, even in media interviews), offered several Super Bowl Easter Eggs while talking about baking sourdough bread.

At one point on the podcast, Swift said that sourdough has "taken over my life in a huge way," and that she's thinking about the bread "60% of the time now."

“I'm just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently," Swift said.

While Swift is known for her love of baking, fans have compiled some compelling evidence that her New Heights sourdough talk was really a coded clue about her Super Bowl plans.

First, there's the word "sourdough" itself. Fans sharing the theory quickly pointed out that the next Super Bowl will be held at the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The stadium is also home to the 49ers' mascot—a gold miner who just so happens to be named "Sourdough Sam."

Next, fans behind the theory point out that next year's Super Bowl is Super Bowl LX, aka Super Bowl 60, a number that aligns perfectly (and possibly not-at-all-coincidentally) with Swift's claim that she's thinking about "sourdough" roughly "60%" of the time these days.

Those facts alone might be enough to convince many who are familiar with Swift's patterns when it comes to Easter Eggs, but those aren't the only clues fans point to from her New Heights appearance.

At the beginning of the episode, Swift thanked co-host Jason Kelce for "screaming for, like, 47 seconds." The very specific number sent Swifties searching for Super Bowl connections, which they may have found in the Eras Tour schedule. In July of 2023, the singer performed the 47th show on the monumental tour and the show just so happened to be in—you guessed it—Santa Clara, at Levi's Stadium.

Super Bowl LIX's halftime performer was Kendrick Lamar, who was announced as the game's halftime headliner in September 2024, so if Swift is performing at Super Bowl LX, the news will probably become official sometime this fall—conveniently, right around the time The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled to drop, in fact.