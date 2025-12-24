Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift the "Love of My Life" in a Letter She Shared in Her Eras Tour Docuseries

It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both firmly in their "Shouting Love from the Rooftops" Eras.

On Tuesday, the final two episodes of the "Fate of Ophelia" singer's Eras Tour docuseries Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, premiered on Disney+, three days ahead of their originally-scheduled release date. The sixth and final episode, titled, “Remember This Moment,” focuses on the tour's final shows in Vancouver in December 2024.

Although Swift and Kelce met during the first summer of the Eras Tour, in 2023, and managed to find time to nurture their budding relationship, their demanding—and, in this case, conflicting—schedules meant Kelce wasn't able to travel to Vancouver to support Swift in person at the final show of the tour (which fell on a game day for the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers to win the AFC West title).

Kelce joined Swift as often as he could during the tour, most famously in London, where he surprised the audience by appearing on stage during a skit in the Tortured Poets Department section of the setlist.

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage for a surprise appearance during one of her Eras Tour shows in London in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though he couldn't support her in-person at the tour's final shows, the NFL tight end found a way to shower Swift with love long-distance—with an old-school, ink-on-paper love letter.

Early in the final episode, Swift is seen in her dressing room, settling in to prepare for the three Vancouver shows that will close out the Eras Tour. Among the items waiting for her in the dressing room are flowers from Kelce, along with a letter, which she read aloud for the docuseries' cameras.

"So many unbelievable memories on this tour but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me,” Taylor reads aloud from a literal lover letter while framed by a lovely bouquet of white roses, in a scene that oozes romance from every frame.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor Swift reading a love letter from Travis is so adorable! #endofanera Disney! - YouTube Watch On

“Selfishly I say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri, that night too in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life,” she continues, before trailing off.

Swift appears to read the rest of the note silently to herself, but she doesn't keep her reaction to the rest of the letter to herself.

“Aww my God!" she gushes to her mom, Andrea Swift. "So much for no emotions on the last three shows."