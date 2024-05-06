Travis Kelce Accepts Friendship Bracelet From Young Fan at Miami Grand Prix

Travis Kelce accepted a friendship bracelet from a young fan during his appearance at the Miami Grand Prix on May 5, but was sad not to have one to exchange it for.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was filmed arriving at the F1 event, wearing a patterned green co-ord consisting of a short-sleeved shirt and shorts, plus a baseball cap and sunglasses. Flanked by two security guards, the football pro greeted fans, with one handing him a beaded bracelet—the kind that Swifties bring to Taylor Swift's concerts.

"You're very kind, thank you very much," Kelce said while taking it. "I wish I had one to give you back."

After the race, Kelce headed to the American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH supper club/after-party.

The Grand Prix is the second classic American event Taylor's boyfriend attended solo this weekend. On Saturday, he was spotted having a ball at the Kentucky Derby, where he rocked a pinstriped suit and won his first bet.

Kelce has a bit of a break right now since the football season is over, though he likely still has to train ahead of the summer. Besides, newly crowned as the NFL's highest paid tight end, he obviously has a reputation to uphold.

Meanwhile, Kelce's partner Taylor Swift is preparing to resume her blockbusting Eras Tour, with her European leg kicking off on May 9 in Paris, France. The international superstar will then head to Sweden, followed by a bunch more European countries, before returning to the United States on Oct. 18.

For context, at her concerts, fans bring a bunch of handmade friendship bracelets that read messages related to Swift, which they exchange with other concertgoers (including celebs where possible).