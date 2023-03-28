FAQs

Can I stack promo codes at RVCA? Unfortunately, stacking promo codes isn’t possible at RCVA. We suggest you add the products you love to your basket and then check out our promo codes to find the code that offers maxim savings. Add it at checkout and enjoy!

Can I get a student discount at RVCA? RVCA does not offer a student discount at present. However, you can still make saving with one of our many promo codes. Don’t miss the sale section of the RVCA website too where you can save up to 40% on many products including sweatshirts and t-shirts.

Can I get free shipping at RVCA? Absolutely! Standard shipping is free on all orders over $75 at RVCA. You can also enjoy free shipping when you sign up for the insider reward program. We also have regular shipping offers on our promo code pages too, be sure to check back with us regularly.

Are gift cards available at RVCA? Only physical gift cards that are purchased in-store are available for purchase at the moment, RVCA doesn’t have an E Gift card available. These gift cards are only valid in store too, so you won’t be able to redeem them online.

How long do I have to return an item to RVCA? If for any reason you are unhappy with your purchase, you can make a return within 30 days of purchase. If you are an RVCA insider you will be provided with a pre-paid label to make your return. If you are not an RVCA insider your return with incur a fee of $6.95. This amount will be deducted from your refund.

Hints and tips

Become an RVCA insider: Earn points on every purchase you make at RVCA, and enjoy $15 back for every $200 you spend. This loyalty program is totally free to join and you will relieve 100 points just for signing up. It’s also free to sign up so RVCA fans, what are you waiting for?!

Newsletter: Often newsletter signups provide a minimal discount but at RVCA you get more. When you provide your email address you will receive 20% off your first single-item purchase. It’s the best possible way to try RVCA apparel at the best possible price. When you sign up for the newsletter, it’s not just the discount you can enjoy, you will be the first to know about upcoming promotions and sales too.

RVCA Sweepstakes: Check out RVCA Sweepstakes on the RVCA website. If you love concerts and gigs then the RVCA Sweepstakes are for you. It’s totally free to enter and you could be in with the chance of winning some free tickets. All you have to do is enter during the specific window of time within the terms and conditions.

Healthcare and first responders discount: If you are a healthcare worker or first responder you can presently enjoy a 30% discount at RVCA. In order to access this discount you will need to verify your status via the website and a unique promo code will be sent to you via your email address. Shop now and get this great saving off clothing and more.

Shop the sale: The sale section is a fantastic way to make savings. The selection of products is vast with shirts, sweatshirts and apparel of all kinds. Men, boys and women's clothing is included and you can save up to a massive 40%. Discover the sale today and complete your wardrobe for the next season. And if nothing in the sale catches your eye, check out our promo codes to make an awesome saving on full-price items.

How to use your RVCA promo code