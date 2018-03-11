The 'Westworld' Creators Gave Fans a Peek at Shogun World at SXSW

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Westworld Season 1.

Westworld mixes the wild west and the futuristic fantasy of super-advanced robots. As if that premise weren't interested enough, the HBO prestige series upped the stakes in a big way at the end of its first season with a full-on robot revolt.

As the credits rolled on the Season 1 finale, fans let out a collective, "...WHAT?" Where would the show go from there? Were the robots (or "hosts," as they're known in Westworld) posed to take over the world? Would any of the humans survive? Have Maeve and/or Dolores truly achieved consciousness? Would we get to see any of Delos' other worlds?

The Season 2 trailer hasn't done much to definitively answer those questions (not that we honestly thought it would), but some new footage screened at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas is at least helping answer the last question.

While the new footage isn't yet available online (collective moan), reports from SXSW indicate that it features not only samurais, but Maeve in a kimono. These are massive hints that we'll see Shogun World (also sometimes called "Samurai World") in Season 2.