Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The trailer for Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon’s new action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me is here and it looks hilarious. The pair of BFFs are on the run in Europe after Kunis’s ex-boyfriend—played by Justin Theroux—ends up being a CIA spy. In the trailer, McKinnon attempts to swallow a flash drive while Kunis hijacks a Jaguar from an elderly couple and makes out with Outlander’s Sam Heughan. Watch the trailer before the movie hits theaters on August 3.