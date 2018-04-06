Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Silicon Valley's Billion Dollar Women
2
The 5 Best Eye Makeup Removers of All Time
3
Shop Target's Affordable New Home Collection
4
'Big Little Lies' Season Two Explainer
5
The Ultimate Helsinki Sauna Crawl

Lifetime Has Released a New Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance'

Lifetime

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19. Just days before, Lifetime will air its original movie about the story of their ~love~. With the premiere just over a month away, Lifetime has shared another teaser trailer for the movie, which so very Lifetime-y:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The trailer includes scenes of Kate Middleton (played by Laura Mitchell) telling Harry that "Peter Pan can't stay in Neverland forever," and "marriage isn't so bad." How...romantic? Of course, the romance does hit when Harry meets Meghan, who he promptly falls head over heels for.

"She's American, she's divorced... are you ready for this?" fake Kate cautions. Spoiler alert: Yes, of course he is.

The movie stars Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan and Murray Fraser as Harry. Burgess Abernethy also appears as Harry's big brother, Prince William.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs May 13 at 8 p.m.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
This 'Game of Thrones' Theory Changes Everything
Here's What Kate Will Wear to the Royal Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Photos of Prince Philip with His Grandchildren
'Big Little Lies' Season Two Explainer
Everything we know about the Youtube shooting
A Look Back at Prince Philip Throughout the Years
What Happens When Prince Philip Dies?
Prince Philip Has Been Admitted to Hospital
15 Couples Whose Breakups Would Devastate Us
Movie and Television Show Set Blunders