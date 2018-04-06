Lifetime Has Released a New Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19. Just days before, Lifetime will air its original movie about the story of their ~love~. With the premiere just over a month away, Lifetime has shared another teaser trailer for the movie, which so very Lifetime-y:

The trailer includes scenes of Kate Middleton (played by Laura Mitchell) telling Harry that "Peter Pan can't stay in Neverland forever," and "marriage isn't so bad." How...romantic? Of course, the romance does hit when Harry meets Meghan, who he promptly falls head over heels for.

"She's American, she's divorced... are you ready for this?" fake Kate cautions. Spoiler alert: Yes, of course he is.

The movie stars Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan and Murray Fraser as Harry. Burgess Abernethy also appears as Harry's big brother, Prince William.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs May 13 at 8 p.m.