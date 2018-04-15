Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Our 2018 Fresh Faces
2
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe
3
The Best Hairstyles of Royal Weddings Past
4
Weekend Trip Guide to the Hudson Valley
5
A List of Everything That Made Me Cry This Week

SNL Spoofs 'Wild Wild Country' and It's Perfect

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last night, Saturday Night Live took on Wild Wild Country, Netflix's documentary about Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and the Rajneesh movement, and brought in an SNL alumna to help out. Nasim Pedrad returned to play Ma Anand Sheela and was magnificent.

Nasim Pedrad as Ma Anand Sheela
NBC

Kenan Thompson, meanwhile, was a guy who wanted to join the movement because, as he said, "I mean there was ass everywhere."

NBC
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The entire skit was incredible, but the best part might have been when Pedrad casually dropped Ma Anand Sheela's famous line: "What can I say, 'tough titties.'"

Pedrad was on SNL from 2009 to 2014, and then left to join guest host John Mulaney's now-defunct show Mulaney. She's since appeared on The Mindy Project and New Girl, but fans were very happy to see her back on Saturday Night Live.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
A List of Everything That Made Me Cry This Week
Kris's Friend on Theory She Planned Cheating Story
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
All the Stories About Khloé Kardashian Post-Birth
Watch the Latest Trailer for 'Ocean’s 8'
Yes, Mark Zuckerberg Did Create Site to Rank Women
The Perils of Having an Infamous Name Twin
This Is Exactly What Happens When the Queen Dies
'SNL' Pro-Chiller Leggings Commercial
'Black Panther' Just Beat 'Titantic's Box Office
New Trailer for 'Harry & Megan: A Royal Romance'