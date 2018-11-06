Hey, hi, hello and welcome to the 2018 midterm elections—that one time the internet turned their 2016 election trauma into self deprecating hilarious voting memes on Twitter before Americans determine the future of our country. Ha ha!

If you've been taking a hiatus from social media to cleanse your soul before you head to the polls and haven't seen the "me voting in 2016 vs. 2018" memes, allow me to introduce you to the best below. But first, a reminder to please vote today. As funny as these memes are, it's important to take your civic duty seriously—just ask these 50 influential women.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Now, back to our regularly-scheduled programming:

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/GEdzcQHySg — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/gM4XvtSG1R — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me if we don't vote in 2018 #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/HY4WJOuzrP — Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018.#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WkotWHcgiz — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/HYmDuEjev9 — Manus Andurkar (@mathwhiz27) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 @Alyssa_Milano pic.twitter.com/VzAXJKHUXH — Kathy (@katvic20) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018.#VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/E18e0F3BQH — Cørėÿ’s Holiday Seasonal Name (@thealmostbear) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/l4bppejmKE — Chris Whitehead (@chris_whitehead) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/qLY45OtjJn — Ron DelVillano (@rdelvillano) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/F02naBljxW — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sAI7foXM1V — Brian Scully is VOTING ON 11/6 (@brianscully) November 5, 2018

A me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 meme, but reflecting my actual physical decay over the past two years. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) November 5, 2018