Is it just us, or are novelists doing the most these days? Before becoming a STEM romance novelist, Ali Hazelwood worked as a neuroscience professor; thriller author Frieda McFadden moonlights as a brain doctor; and Abby Jimenez is the latest writer with a dual career who has skyrocketed to success.

Not only has the romance writer topped The New York Times Best Sellers list, but you might recognize her name from a little cooking show known as Cupcake Wars. (Her Minnesota-based bakery, Nadia Cakes, took home the top spot on the series in 2012.)

“They’re both pleasant ways to escape and fun to share,” Jimenez told The New York Times of her two professions in June 2025. “Writing and baking are activities for introverts.”

Although that hasn’t stopped Jimenez from connecting with over 1.5 million readers across 28 different languages through her prose. Her work has resonated with romance fans on and off #BookTok by pairing sweet-as-pie love stories with complex issues, such as infertility, death, and health struggles.

With her next novel, The Night We Met , set to publish on March 31, 2026, we’re taking a look at the best Abby Jimenez books.

Every Abby Jimenez Book, Ranked

Abby Jimenez at her bakeshop Nadia Cakes in Maple Grove, Minnesota. (Image credit: Credit Image: © Shari L. Gross/Minneapolis Star Tribune via ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy)

What is Abby Jimenez's most popular book?

Abby Jimenez’s most popular book is, without question, Yours Truly. In a landslide of Reddit votes, it outranks her other titles, with fans gushing over its sweet, butterfly-inducing moments.

How to read Abby Jimenez’s books in order

If you’re someone who prefers to read your books in chronological order, you’ll want to start with 2019’s The Friend Zone , followed by 2020's The Happy Ever After Playlist —never mind the fact that Jimenez has said she actually wrote her second novel first.

From there, you can move on to Jimenez’s third, fourth, and fifth books, Life’s Too Short (2021), Part of Your World (2022), and Yours Truly (2023), before diving into her most recent two: Just for the Summer (2024) and Say You'll Remember Me (2025).

While all of the books above can be read in a standalone fashion, you can also read them as collections.

The "Friend Zone" collection includes The Friend Zone, The Happy Ever After Playlist, and Life’s Too Short.

Jimenez’s second collection, "Part of Your World," meanwhile, includes Part of Your World, Yours Truly, and Just for the Summer.

So far, the author/baker has only released one novel in the "Say You’ll Remember Me" series, but her next book, The Night We Met, will be added in spring 2026.

Are any of Abby Jimenez’s books being turned into movies?

Possibly! At least one title has had its rights optioned. In 2021, Deadline reported that Thruline Entertainment was bringing The Happy Ever After Playlist to the big screen with the help of writer Marisa Coughlan and director Gail Mancuso.

No updates about the project's status have been announced since then, but Jimenez noted that she hoped to be heavily involved in the process should it come to fruition. “I will say that if I ever get the opportunity to make one of my books into a movie, I’m going to really do my hardest as an author to make sure that the readers are happy with the movie that they get,” she told US Weekly in April 2025.

