Princess Charlotte Is the Cutest 3-Year-Old Bridesmaid We've Ever Seen

There she is!

Getty Images

Todays the day! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting hitched—and while all the excitement may be around them, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte just stole the spotlight, again, in her adorable bridesmaid dress. Prince George looks pretty dapper, too, in his page boy outfit. Sadly, the new royal baby, Prince Louis, didn't make an appearance. Click through to see what the cutest photos of Charlotte, along with transcriptions (or, rather what we think she might be saying) during the royal wedding.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

1 of 17
Getty Images

"Are we there yet?"

2 of 17
princess charlotte
Getty Images

"Dibs on the window seat."

3 of 17
Getty Images

"Wait she was invited?"

4 of 17
Getty Images

Look back at it.

5 of 17
Caroline Castigliano

"Should have worn my shades."

6 of 17
Getty Images

"Check out my monogrammed Aquazurra shoes! They have my initials."

7 of 17
Getty Images

"The Pope does it like this, right?"

8 of 17
Getty Images

"I go first Daddy."

9 of 17
Getty Images

"I got this mom."

10 of 17
Getty Images

"Just give me five, k?"

11 of 17
Getty Images

"Let's get this show on the road."

12 of 17
Getty Images

"It's honestly a gorgeous day."

13 of 17
Getty Images

"Should I throw this bouquet to the crowd?"

14 of 17
Getty Images

"Yes, please shade me with your hat mama."

15 of 17
Getty Images

"Is it weird I kind of want to Dougie?"

16 of 17
Getty Images

"That's a nice looking dress, tbh."

17 of 17
Getty Images

"Bye Felicia."

