Todays the day! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting hitched—and while all the excitement may be around them, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte just stole the spotlight, again, in her adorable bridesmaid dress. Prince George looks pretty dapper, too, in his page boy outfit. Sadly, the new royal baby, Prince Louis, didn't make an appearance. Click through to see what the cutest photos of Charlotte, along with transcriptions (or, rather what we think she might be saying) during the royal wedding.

