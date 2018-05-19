There she is!
Todays the day! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting hitched—and while all the excitement may be around them, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte just stole the spotlight, again, in her adorable bridesmaid dress. Prince George looks pretty dapper, too, in his page boy outfit. Sadly, the new royal baby, Prince Louis, didn't make an appearance. Click through to see what the cutest photos of Charlotte, along with transcriptions (or, rather what we think she might be saying) during the royal wedding.
"Are we there yet?"
"Dibs on the window seat."
"Wait she was invited?"
Look back at it.
"Should have worn my shades."
"Check out my monogrammed Aquazurra shoes! They have my initials."
"The Pope does it like this, right?"
"I go first Daddy."
"I got this mom."
"Just give me five, k?"
"Let's get this show on the road."
"It's honestly a gorgeous day."
"Should I throw this bouquet to the crowd?"
"Yes, please shade me with your hat mama."
"Is it weird I kind of want to Dougie?"
"That's a nice looking dress, tbh."
"Bye Felicia."