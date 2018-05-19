These Are the Cutest Moments From the Royal Wedding

1
Pippa Middleton (maybe) debuting her tiny baby bump.
In late April, it was unofficially announced that Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews were expecting their first child. This dress from The Fold doesn't dispel that rumor.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
Princess Charlotte turning around to wave.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
George Clooney giving ups to a guard.
Clooney is such a good guy! He's down with the common peeps! "You're doing a great job," he says casually, clapping a police officer on the shoulder.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
Meghan Markle arriving to the church with the pageboys.
The boys showed no signs of nervousness (that we can see).
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
The pageboys lifting Megan's veil.
"Well, this feels light!"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
The princes waiting for the bride.
Just two brothers, doing a thing.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Doria Ragland tearing up during the ceremony.
As the only member of Meghan's family at the wedding, the mother of the bride was understandably emotional.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8
Prince Charles meeting Meghan at the Quire.
Meghan walked down the aisle by herself in a move not traditionally seen at royal weddings. Love it! Prince Charles met her just before the altar.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Prince Harry telling secrets.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
Prince Harry lifting Meghan's veil.
Nobody has ever concentrated harder on anything, ever.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Meghan helping Harry slip on her wedding ring.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12
Prince Philip checking on the surly Queen.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Kate leaning to ask Prince William a pressing q.
"Did you turn off the stove?"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14
The empty seat reserved for Princess Diana.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15
Princess Charlotte adjusting her shoe.
"But mom, I have an itch!"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16
...and sticking out her tongue.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17
Doria linking arms with Prince Charles and Camilla.
The trio walked down the church steps together.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18
Prince George leaning against his dad after the ceremony.
We know, weddings can be tiring.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19
The couple's first kiss.
Let's stare at this photo for the rest of the weekend, shall we?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20
The sneaky second kiss in the carriage.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below