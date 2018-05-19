Today's Top Stories
These Are the Cutest Moments From the Royal Wedding

Getty Images

With an audience of...well, the entire world, it's hard to believe the royal wedding could still have sweet, intimate moments. And yet, it did. Here are the cutest and most unfiltered moments from the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Aww.

1 Pippa Middleton (maybe) debuting her tiny baby bump.
Getty Images

In late April, it was unofficially announced that Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews were expecting their first child. This dress from The Fold doesn't dispel that rumor.

2 Princess Charlotte turning around to wave.
Getty Images

The little royal looked completely enamored by the day's festivities.

3 George Clooney giving ups to a guard.
Getty Images

Clooney is such a good guy! He's down with the common peeps! "You're doing a great job," he says casually, clapping a police officer on the shoulder.

4 Meghan Markle arriving to the church with the pageboys.
Getty Images

The boys showed no signs of nervousness (that we can see).

5 The pageboys lifting Megan's veil.
Getty Images

"Well, this feels light!"

6 The princes waiting for the bride.
Getty Images

Just two brothers, doing a thing.

7 Doria Ragland tearing up during the ceremony.
Getty Images

As the only member of Meghan's family at the wedding, the mother of the bride was understandably emotional.

8 Prince Charles meeting Meghan at the Quire.
Getty Images

Meghan walked down the aisle by herself in a move not traditionally seen at royal weddings. Love it! Prince Charles met her just before the altar.

9 Prince Harry telling secrets.
Getty Images

"We got this."

10 Prince Harry lifting Meghan's veil.
Getty Images

Nobody has ever concentrated harder on anything, ever.

11 Meghan helping Harry slip on her wedding ring.
Getty Images

It got stuck for a moment.

12 Prince Philip checking on the surly Queen.
Getty Images

"You good?"

13 Kate leaning to ask Prince William a pressing q.
Getty Images

"Did you turn off the stove?"

14 The empty seat reserved for Princess Diana.
princess diana tribute royal wedding
Getty Images

It doesn't get any more meaningful.

15 Princess Charlotte adjusting her shoe.
Getty Images

"But mom, I have an itch!"

16 ...and sticking out her tongue.
Getty Images

Come on!

17 Doria linking arms with Prince Charles and Camilla.
Getty Images

The trio walked down the church steps together.

18 Prince George leaning against his dad after the ceremony.
Getty Images

We know, weddings can be tiring.

19 The couple's first kiss.
Getty Images

Let's stare at this photo for the rest of the weekend, shall we?

20 The sneaky second kiss in the carriage.
Getty Images

Who could resist?

