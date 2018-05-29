The Best Worst Lines From 'The Bachelorette' Premiere

The Bachelorette is back! Based on the first episode, this season looks like it's going to be a doozy (and tell me that preview of what's coming up didn't make you want to go check Reality Steve immediately. WHO GOES TO THE HOSPITAL?!?! IS COLTON A VIRGIN?!?! Anyway...): The costumes, the man-drama, the many mentions of Becca's ex, and the lines—oh the lines. These men came prepared. Here, a ranking of the lines that were delivered during premiere, from the best-worst to the plain old worst-worst:

