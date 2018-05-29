The Best Worst Lines From 'The Bachelorette' Premiere

1
My brand is the pensive gentleman. —Jordan
2
Being a model is about more than being ridiculously good-looking. You’re talking gym year-round, tan year-round, salt spray year-round, it’s incredibly taxing. —Jordan
3
I wanted Becca to hear the tapping of the shoes I wore because that’s like the heartbeat of a gentleman. —Jordan
4
This guy is a smooth criminal. I thought I dropped my playbook. Like I thought I dropped it and he picked it up and pulled her out and I was like this guy right here, where did I put my playbook? —Jordan
5
First up, put some socks on, okay? —Jordan
6
You’re wearing a chicken suit, dude, don’t talk to me. You almost got feathers in my coffee, just stop. —Jordan
7
When a guy tells you he’s going to jump over the moon for you, I mean it. —Chris, the Harlem Globetrotter
8
I’m a Colognoisseur…She needs a man that smells good—and I’m going to blow her nose away. —Jean Blanc
9
Looking out at a sea of highway patrol officers, you're wondering if she didn’t feel me. —Leo
10
There’s the old stench of competition in the air and its going to get stinkier as the night goes on. —Leo
11
I’m a lucky bird and Becca’s a cool chick. —David, the chicken
12
I just want you to know my feelings are as strong as an ox. —Blake
13
I play football and I’ve caught a lot of passes in my day, but if I were to land you, you’d by far be the biggest catch of my life. —Clay
14
I hope you’re as good of a catch as they say you are. —Garrett
16
Let's Do the Damn Thing. —Literally Everybody
