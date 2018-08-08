The Craziest Game of Thrones Fan Theories

When I say Jon, you say Snow! Jon! Snow! Jon! Snow!
Game of Thrones: The show that kills off our favorite characters (Jon Snow, thank God you're back), layers hidden identities within a single person, draws no lines between love and incest, and shows more boobs than we thought were allowed without a triple-X rating. In between seasons, GoT fans cannot sit idly by, simply waiting until the next season reveals biological parents, unites obvious lovers, and uncovers hidden identities. No! They work harder than that. This show is a maze of word-play and secrets, and these dedicated fans are working their way through them constantly. We've scoured the sub-reddits and blogs and found the most noteworthy fan theories, which we've doled out, here, for your reading pleasure. Season 8 (airing in 2019), tell us something good.
This Twitter user made an eerily on-point observation on the parallels of Bran Stark and the Night King's clothing. Bran constantly crops up in the Night King's visions, so maybe these visions are actually of...himself?
The theory has been dissected and debunked across the internet. Maybe the vaguely similar face shape and the fact that both figures walk slowly wearing pants isn't enough for them to be the same person.
This is a theory one Reddit user gleaned from a phone call with his mom. Here's a piece of their conversation, GoT-style:
Mom: Daenerys's love is going to break the Night King's spell. You just wait and see.
Me: Mom, that's dumb. Even if that were true, the dragon would still be dead.
So, this Reddit-mom thinks that Melisandre—the Red Woman—can help return Viserion to the land of the living. We'll have to see. The guy who wrote the post added, at the end: "I told Mom I posted her theory—she's thrilled to be on 'the Reddit'."
Melisandre has preached throughout the show that "the prince that was promised" will save everyone from the terrors of the night. According to a deep-dive in Game of Thrones Wiki, Azor Ahai, the OG prince, sacrificed his wife to make the lightbringer sword.
Maggy the Frog predicted that Cersei would be killed by "the valonqar," High Valyrian for "little brother." Jaime is her twin, a couple minutes younger. If Jaime does kill her, he's following in the footsteps of Azor Ahai. Effed up, but makes sense.
Throughout Season Six, Cersei's behavior was, at best, not pragmatic, and at worst, unhinged and completely self-serving. (She went back on her pledge to help fight the White Walkers! She declared herself ruler of the Seven Kingdoms!).
One Reddit user—a "psychologist"—diagnoses Cersei as a narcissist, and claims that is how she's able to commit such horrors with no remorse. Ok, makes sense, #fire #arson #SeptofBaelor.
She brought dragons back to life from stone. She was metaphorically reborn in a huge fire. She was initially born on a volcanic island. She hatched dragons from fossilized eggs.
A prophecy about Azor Ahai, the original "prince that was promised," reads, "Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone.”
Born out of smoke? Check. Wake dragons out of stone? Double check. Typical male "prince?" Absolutely not, and we are here for it.
Melisandre, the Red Priestress, declared that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai reincarnated. So, is it Jon, Daenerys, or Jaime? We were promised a prince, god damn it, but which one?
They're both revered for defying death; they resemble ice and fire; they both fulfill the "prince that was promised" prophecy; they've hooked up before. Fans are especially attached to this theory, probably because of that one steamy, iconic scene. Weird, though, guys; they're aunt and nephew.
If Jon is the "prince that was pr0mised," and in the history of Azor Ahai, he creates the lightbringer by plunging it into his wife's chest, and if Jon and Daenerys do marry, then... do the math...
Arya has been seeking revenge on Cersei ever since her father died. In the style of the Faceless Men, the assassins who kill people wearing carbon-copy masks of other people, fans say Arya will kill Cersei wearing a mask of Jaime.
She's done the murder-in-a-mask thing before, too: Posing as Walder Frey, she poisoned the entire Frey family. Fans believe that Arya's left-handedness will parallel Jaime's (his right hand was severed).
So, Arya's revenge will be two-fold: Killing Cersei, and also making Cersei believe that it was her twin and her lover, Jaime, who did it. Absolutely savage.
Now that Littlefinger is dead (cue "The Witch is Dead" from Wicked, and substitute "witch" for "asshole"), his face is available for Arya to steal, wear, and exercise the influence he still has in King's Landing.
Joanna Lannister is his mother, and she died during childbirth; we know this. But the dragon didn't kill him when he encountered one in Season 6. And Targaryens have fantastic relationships with dragons.
Son of deceased Prince Raegar Targaryen, he is an heir to the throne. Of course, he might also be "the prince who was promised." What can't he do?