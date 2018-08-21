Every year, the MTV Video Music Awards are pretty reliably wild. Unlike with the Emmys, Oscars, or even the Grammys, the VMAs are a time for the biggest names in music to get weird as hell. Whether it's an outright shock, like when Kanye told Taylor Swift he was going to let her finish, or just surreal optics, like when Miley twerked on Robin Thicke, it's the one awards show where surprises can really happen.

But with the VMAs on at a new Monday time slot, some of us were concerned: Are we still going to get the same hijinks at the start of the week that we did when the VMAs happened during the weekend?



The answer: Kind of? Honestly, it was considerably more subdued than VMAs past. And while Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Madonna, and Ariana Grande were representing, it lacked many of their fellow show-stopping megastars that the awards used to have in droves. Where was Gaga? Beyoncé? Taylor Swift? It also meant that, rather than the bring-the-house-down tribute to Aretha Franklin that the late Queen of Soul deserved, we got a tangentially-related personal anecdote from Madonna, who didn't even perform. She was a great get for the late notice, but it just felt a bit thrown-together.

All in all, there was a lot riding on the shoulders of the attendees to make the party happen. Read on to see some of the night's biggest moments.