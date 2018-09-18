You get the sense that the 2018 Emmys came here to party. It was loose, it was funny, it was political, and they kept it snappy (god bless). Everyone was feeling rummy, getting honest (remember when Jeff Bridges thanked his horse, Apollo?) and a little political. And like all good TV, it struck just the right note of realistic about the whole 2018 situation and trying to distract you from the insanity of the current political climate. Maybe that's why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel swept: It's realistic but spritely, thoughtful but not dour. It's the perfect show for right now, reminding us why we turn to TV without letting us get too lost in fantasy worlds.

All of it made for a wildly entertaining night of television. Was this, dare I say it, an extremely good awards show that was fun for the viewers at home to watch too? It can be done! Who knew it was even possible?!

Here were the best moments of the 2018 Emmy Awards:

