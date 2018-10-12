Kavanaugh Protest
The Best Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

If you need me, I'll be over here crying over the bridesmaids' little bouquets.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
image
Getty Images

Another day, another royal wedding. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding has been a long time coming, and it looked like a blast. Even though the day seemed to be a wild and crazy event (for royalty, that is), there were still plenty of moments worth capturing. Here are some of the cutest, windiest, and most wonderful moments from the most recent royal wedding. We're swooning over here, too.

1 of 17
image
Getty Images
Theodora Williams is completely precious.

Honestly, this photo perfectly depicts the amount of joy I felt the entire time I watched Eugenie's wedding, my goodness. The daughter of Ayda Field and Robbie Williams stole the show (and people's hearts) at the wedding.

2 of 17
image
Getty Images
The kids schmoozed for the camera.

Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor and Prince George literally could not get enough of the cameras. Look at Prince George just peeking through back there on the right, so cute!

3 of 17
image
Getty Images
Meghan and Princess Anne!

Any inter-royal interactions we can get, I'm here for it all. I can literally hear Meghan's squee. Same, Meghan. Same.

4 of 17
image
Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Loving the emerald cummerbund to match with Princess Eugenie's tiara.

5 of 17
image
Getty Images
Fergie was beside herself with excitement.

Why wouldn't Sarah Ferguson be thrilled, it's her daughter's wedding day! She waved to the camera so many times.

6 of 17
image
Getty Images
Spot the best part of this photo.

Theodora Williams in the back, what are you so shocked about?!

7 of 17
image
Getty Images
Look at the hats!

I love a full commitment from a fan, and these hats fit the bill perfectly.

8 of 17
image
Getty Images
Robbie Williams holding hands with his wife and mother-in-law.

He looks so proud. His daughter's in the wedding, and he's there with his gorgeous wife and fabulous mother-in-law. Get it, Robbie!

9 of 17
image
Getty Images
Like mother, like daughter.

Princess Beatrice was perfect today as a support system for her sister and her mom, but also those SHOES.

10 of 17
image
Getty Images
The kids nearly blew away!

It was so windy that nearly everyone had to hold onto their (literal) hats, and the kids almost blew away with the wind!

11 of 17
image
Getty Images
Eugenie and Jack looked amazing.

They were thrilled, you can tell. It's been a long time coming for these two.

12 of 17
image
Getty Images
The kids were more than alright.

Look at the air-trumpet, and look how happy Prince George looks! This day isn't all serious business.

13 of 17
image
Getty Images
The carriage ride was a defining moment.

It was so gorgeous, this carriage, and the couple inside looked just as amazing.

14 of 17
image
Getty Images
Princess Charlotte was us all.

A forever mood, we stan a legend.

15 of 17
image
Getty Images
Eugenie was gasp-worthy.

That tiara, the light makeup, the bouquet – everything worked here. Everything.

16 of 17
image
Getty Images
The kids were the best part of the day.

They're even cute as they just wait patiently. The little bouquets on the bridesmaids are a nice touch.

17 of 17
image
Getty Images
Congratulations, Eugenie and Jack!

This is what true love looks like. Take note, everyone.

