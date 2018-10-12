If you need me, I'll be over here crying over the bridesmaids' little bouquets.
Another day, another royal wedding. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding has been a long time coming, and it looked like a blast. Even though the day seemed to be a wild and crazy event (for royalty, that is), there were still plenty of moments worth capturing. Here are some of the cutest, windiest, and most wonderful moments from the most recent royal wedding. We're swooning over here, too.
Honestly, this photo perfectly depicts the amount of joy I felt the entire time I watched Eugenie's wedding, my goodness. The daughter of Ayda Field and Robbie Williams stole the show (and people's hearts) at the wedding.
Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor and Prince George literally could not get enough of the cameras. Look at Prince George just peeking through back there on the right, so cute!
Any inter-royal interactions we can get, I'm here for it all. I can literally hear Meghan's squee. Same, Meghan. Same.
Loving the emerald cummerbund to match with Princess Eugenie's tiara.
Why wouldn't Sarah Ferguson be thrilled, it's her daughter's wedding day! She waved to the camera so many times.
Theodora Williams in the back, what are you so shocked about?!
I love a full commitment from a fan, and these hats fit the bill perfectly.
He looks so proud. His daughter's in the wedding, and he's there with his gorgeous wife and fabulous mother-in-law. Get it, Robbie!
Princess Beatrice was perfect today as a support system for her sister and her mom, but also those SHOES.
It was so windy that nearly everyone had to hold onto their (literal) hats, and the kids almost blew away with the wind!
They were thrilled, you can tell. It's been a long time coming for these two.
Look at the air-trumpet, and look how happy Prince George looks! This day isn't all serious business.
It was so gorgeous, this carriage, and the couple inside looked just as amazing.
A forever mood, we stan a legend.
That tiara, the light makeup, the bouquet – everything worked here. Everything.
They're even cute as they just wait patiently. The little bouquets on the bridesmaids are a nice touch.
This is what true love looks like. Take note, everyone.