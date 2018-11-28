The 51 Most Powerful Moments for Women in 2018

You’ve heard the adage “Be the change you wish to see in the world?” Well, this year women really took that to heart: A record 257 women won nominations for Congress, female artists topped charts and snagged landmark Emmy nods, and many women spoke out about sexual harassment, gun violence, and injustices—proving time and again that our voices are too strong to be silenced. Ahead, the 51 most inspiring/motivating/pride-inducing female milestones that occurred in 2018.

A version of this article appeared in the holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire.