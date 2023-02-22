Who knew that sparks would instantly fly when you put Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind and Chloe Veitch from Too Hot to Handle and The Circle in the same room? In Episode 6 of Netflix's latest dating show Perfect Match, the influencer and the realtor form an instant connection amid all of the villa's drama, becoming one of the strongest couples as soon as they match. Unfortunately, every romance needs to go through its trials (at least in the Netflix Reality Universe), but there's a strong chance that this pair might just make it past the series.

Read on for our breakdown of what happened between Chloe and Shayne on Perfect Match, and whether there's any chance that the couple reunited post-filming.

What happened between Chloe and Shayne on 'Perfect Match'?

Shayne was one of the original residents of the villa, and he had a tumultuous time at the start. He initially matched with Ines, but their mutual interest doesn't immediately turn into a deeper connection. He also matches with another Perfect Match cast member, Izzy, in a weird partner-swap with Nick, but when she matches with Bartise, he's left back in a reluctant match with Ines.

When Shayne gets matched with Chloe, sparks immediately fly as their energy matches up perfectly and they end up showering together (with swimsuits on, thankfully). They're instantly the strongest match on the show, but Perfect Match moves very fast. When Francesca and Damian get control of the board, they put Chloe on a date with her ex and The Circle season 2 castmate Mitchell.

It turns out that Chloe and Mitchell dated for eight months after they met on The Circle, and they left things unresolved. Chloe makes the difficult decision to see where things would have gone with Mitchell, and matches with him, leaving Shayne to leave the house. Shayne also gets a cold shower courtesy of the balcony pool, which overflows onto the terrace when Mitchell cannonballs in. (Rough.)

Though Chloe and Shayne seem over for now, things have already gone south with her new match. Two days after Chloe and Mitchell match, they win the compatibility challenge and get a romantic date...where Mitchell says that he's not looking for a relationship right now. Chloe immediately regrets sending Shayne home, and says that she would bring Shayne back if he shows up on the board. Hopefully, Chloe and Shayne aren't done yet!

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Chloe and Shayne get together after 'Perfect Match'?

Netflix must have gotten much stricter when it comes to regulating contestants' social media, because as of now, there's no clues to Perfect Match contestants' relationship statuses to find. We'll still keep an eye out for hints as the show gets closer to its Feb. 28 finale.

What has happened with Shayne and Natalie?

However, there's also a good amount of drama going on in Shayne's dating life off-camera. After Shayne's casting on Perfect Match was announced, his ex-fiancé Natalie revealed (opens in new tab) in an Instagram story that she and Shayne were both approached to apply for it while they were dating post Love Is Blind in September 2021. She claims that Shayne went through the casting process for the show while they were still together, and though they later broke up and stopped talking, the couple got back into contact after filming their Love Is Blind: After the Altar special in early 2022.

"He texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the [Love Is Blind] reunion show taping," Natalie wrote. She then went on to claim that Shayne also tried to meet up after Perfect Match finished filming.

Shayne responded to her post with his own, writing, "Obviously with the new show coming out I figured 'someone' would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain. I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries." He also called the unnamed person a "clout chaser."

We'll likely hear more about Shayne's relationship status following the Perfect Match finale last week, but there is a possibility that he's spending some much-needed time to himself.