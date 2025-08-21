In a plot that could easily be ripped from the headlines of 2025’s current political climate , Netflix U.K.’s latest thriller Hostage asks its central characters to decide between their loyalties to the country and their family. Suranne Jones stars as Abigail Dalton, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, who is hosting French President Vivienne Toussaint ( Julie Delpy ) when she receives word that her husband has been kidnapped and is being held hostage until she resigns from her position. Making matters worse: Toussaint is being blackmailed by the kidnapper, and the two foreign leaders have to contend with whether to work independently for their own best interests or work together for the greater good.

Jones and Delpy lead the cast of mostly European stars in this miniseries written by Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman, which arrives on Netflix on August 21, 2025. Ahead, find out the major players in both the U.K. and French contingents in the Hostage cast.

Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton

(Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix)

Abigail Dalton is the U.K. Prime Minister whose husband is kidnapped and taken hostage, forcing Dalton to fight for both her country and her family. “They have weaponized my family,” Jones’s character says in the teaser trailer . “I will not be threatened. I will not negotiate. My loyalties are to this country. I will not allow it to be held to ransom.”

Suranne Jones , 46, is an English actress who has primarily appeared in British programming, including the police procedural Scott & Bailey, the soap opera Coronation Street, and the historical drama Gentleman Jack. She is a longtime collaborator of screenwriter Sally Wainwright, who contributed to the aforementioned projects.

Hostage scribe Matt Charman wrote the show with Jones in mind, telling Tudum , “I’ve been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne, and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away…She’s fierce, ruthless, and you can’t take your eyes off of her.”

Julie Delpy as Vivienne Toussaint

(Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix)

Julie Delpy stars as Vivienne Toussaint, the French President who is visiting the U.K. Prime Minister and being blackmailed by the kidnappers with a sex tape to force the PM’s resignation. “[Toussaint] is good at handling situations and power, but her weakness is her hidden side,” Delpy tells Netflix’s Tudum . “She puts herself and her entire career in danger for something that could have been avoided.”

To The Guardian she added, “She starts off as someone who isn’t flirting with the extreme right, and she slowly starts to go there—which is something you see happening a little bit to everyone in the center; they’re not necessarily ideologically far right, but they’re feeling they have to flirt with it, to comply with the perceived demands of the electorate.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

French star Julie Delpy , 55, is best known for starring in Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight) opposite Ethan Hawke. A filmmaker in addition to being an actress, she has also written and directed films, including 2 Days in Paris, The Countess, and the TV series On the Verge.

Corey Mylchreest as Matheo Lewis

(Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix)

Matheo is Vivienne’s politically left-leaning stepson. Their relationship is difficult, as Matheo initially campaigned for Vivienne but is disillusioned by her shift towards the right.

Corey Mylchreest , 27, broke onto the scene as King George III in the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte . Continuing his Netflix partnership, he starred in the romance film My Oxford Year opposite Sofia Carson, and he’ll soon appear in the streamer’s Agatha Christie adaptation The Seven Dials Mystery .

Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adomako

(Image credit: Lucian MsaDes Willie/Netflixmati)

Kofi Adomako is a member of the Prime Minister’s team, helping uncover the truth and motivation behind the kidnapping.

Lucian Msamati, 49, is best known for his roles in the Oscar -winning film Conclave as Cardinal Adeyemi, the Emmy-winning series Game of Thrones as Salladhor Saan, and the critically acclaimed series Gangs of London and His Dark Materials. In addition to his film and TV career, Msamati was the first Black actor to portray Iago in Othello at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2015, and has since appeared in productions of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Amadeus, and Clybourne Park.

Ashley Thomas as Dr. Alex Anderson

(Image credit: Ollie Upton/Netflix)

Dr. Anderson is the titular hostage of the series, kidnapped by those trying to extort his wife, the U.K. Prime Minister Abigail Dalton. In the hostage tape shown in the series trailer , his captors demand he ask his wife to resign as Prime Minister within 24 hours or face the consequences.

Ashley Thomas , 40, began his acting career in British independent films like Shank and 4.3.2.1. before starring in acclaimed TV series like Black Mirror, Top Boy, Great Expectations, and The Serpent Queen. He is also a rapper who performs under the moniker Bashy . His 2024 album Being Poor is Expensive won two MOBO Awards .

James Cosmo as Max

(Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix)

Max is the Prime Minister’s father, who is in the hospital with a chronic illness. In order to not worsen his condition, Abigail keeps the kidnapping a secret from him.

James Cosmo, 77, is a Scottish character actor who has appeared in films, including Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Ben-Hur, and Wonder Woman. His TV work includes Game of Thrones, Sons of Anarchy, His Dark Materials, and Jack Ryan.

Jehnny Beth as Adrienne Pelletier

(Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix)

Adrienne is part of the French delegation, acting as Vivienne’s right-hand woman during the negotiations with the Prime Minister—and the kidnappers.

Jehnny Beth , 40, might be recognizable from her film roles in Anatomy of a Fall and An Impossible Love. However, Beth is primarily a musician in the indie rock duo John & Jehn , as well as the frontwoman for the punk band Savages . Since 2020, Beth has been releasing solo music .

Isobel Akuwudike as Sylvie

(Image credit: Des Willie/Netflix)

Sylvie is Abigail’s daughter who can’t understand why her mom won’t resign to save her father’s life.

Isobel Akuwudike is a relative newcomer—the British actress appeared in three episodes of the Paramount+ series The Road Trip before her supporting role on Hostage. Akuwudike is a 2024 graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.