Back in January, filmmaker and indie darling Cooper Raiff debuted Hal & Harper, a family dramedy that quickly became one of the most-anticipated TV series of the year. Written and directed by the Cha Cha Real Smooth filmmaker, Hal & Harper follows the titular codependent siblings, played by Raiff himself and Lili Reinhart. The naturalistic series follows the pair as they face several life changes, including their father (played by Mark Ruffalo) welcoming a baby with his new girlfriend. At a time when big-budget, genre-heavy shows reign supreme, Hal & Harper is the type of relatable, character-led story that shines a light on a normal yet dysfunctional family as they try to care for one another.

The eight-episode series immediately received rave reviews upon its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, but fans have had to wait a long time for the show to hit streaming. After experiencing difficulties making the show within the studio system, Raiff went independent and sold the series to the cult-loved streamer/distributor MUBI in June 2025. Now that the indie series is finally out to the world, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hal & Harper.

From left: Hal (Cooper Raiff), Harper (Lili Reinhart), and Dad (Mark Ruffalo) in 'Hal & Harper.' (Image credit: Mubi)

What is 'Hal & Harper' about?

Hal & Harper is an eight-episode series that follows the titular siblings as life events test their co-dependent relationship. When Harper and Hal were 4 and 2-years-old, respectively, their mother suddenly died. Soon, their father, known only as "Dad" in the series, fell into a deep depression, and the children were mostly left to fend for themselves. Viewers get to see Hal and Harper's childhoods in flashback scenes to when they were 7 and 9, where Raiff and Reinhart still play their characters as elementary school kids. The adult actors's younger performances reflect how the pair were both forced to grow up too fast and left stunted by their childhood trauma.

Fast-forward to adulthood, where Harper is a 24-year-old office worker and Hal is a 22-year-old college senior. Dad is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Kate (Betty Gilpin), and preparing to sell their childhood home. Throughout their entire lives, Harper has been the solid older sister, raising her younger brother Hal, who still climbs into bed with her at times as an adult. Now, though, Harper's longtime girlfriend, Jesse (Alyah Chanelle Scott), has a job waiting in Texas and wants Harper to move with her. How these characters navigate these dilemmas with their family intact is the driving plot of the show.

How to watch 'Hal & Harper'

Hal & Harper is currently available to stream exclusively on MUBI. The show premiered on the streamer on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Following the one-episode premiere, new episodes arrive weekly every Sunday until the November 30 finale.

Viewers can sign up for MUBI with a 7-day free trial, after which the film streamer costs $15/month or $120/year.

What Is MUBI?

MUBI is an independent film distributor and streaming service. The company is based in the U.K. and has a devoted following in Europe, and is actually one of the oldest streamers, having launched in 2007. MUBI is essentially for cinephiles, as it touts itself as having a heavily curated library with an expansive selection from auteur filmmakers and cinema from around the world.

MUBI distributes its own projects, which are frequently picked up at film festivals, from the Oscar-winning horror movie The Substance to Park Chan-wook's acclaimed drama Decision to Leave to humble thrillers like Lurker.

In addition to its streaming subscription, MUBI also has a MUBI Go tier for $5 more. With MUBI Go, subscribers can get one movie ticket per week to a select theatrical release.