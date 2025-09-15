Tramell Tillman Makes History as the First Black Man to Win Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys
The star plays Mr. Seth Milchick on Apple TV+'s hit series 'Severance.'
Bring in Choreography and Merriment: Tramell Tillman has a lot to celebrate at the 2025 Emmys.
The Severance actor, who rose to fame as severed floor manager Seth Milchick, has officially become the first Black actor to win Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series. He is also the first openly gay Black man to be recognized in the category.
While accepting his historic win, Tillman dedicated the award to his mother, whom he described as his "first acting coach."
"You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for," he said. "'Do the work, show up, and, most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public.' My first acting coach was tough, y'all. But all great mothers are."
The Severance star continued, "Mama, you were there for me when no one else was, and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me—and this is for you. Thank you to The Academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored, and, as my mama would say, 'Ooo, Look at God!'"
This was Tillman's first nomination and first win, for Severance's long-anticipated second season. He was nominated alongside Severance co-stars Zach Cherry and John Turturro, as well as Paradise's James Marsden, and The White Lotus's Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell.
Earlier in the evening, Tillman walked the Emmys red carpet in a crisp all-white custom Dolce & Gabbana suit, paired with an Audemars Piguet timepiece.
Severance is the most-nominated show this year with 27 nods.
Shortly after Tillman's win, Britt Lower took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
The Apple TV+ drama has already been renewed for season 3.
