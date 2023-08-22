Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's no denying that a new Love Is Blind season is a cultural event. The Netflix reality series—which, if you've been living under a rock, follows several couples as they get engaged sight unseen and decide whether to get married within a month—reached the peak of its notoriety with the release of season 4, which took over the Internet last spring, between its steady stream of social media discourse and semi-live reunion. Since the fourth season concluded last April, past contestants have accused the production company behind the show of gross mistreatment, spawning another round of discussion for whether viewers should support the show. (Kinetic Connect refuted the claims in a subsequent statement.) However, the announcement of season 4 After the Altar and season 5 has confirmed it: Love Is Blind isn't going everywhere, and we're all (enthusiastically or not) along for the ride.

In fact, the streaming giant is doubling down on their reality hit, with both After the Altar and season 5 arriving with the shortest break in between seasons yet. (Though part of that may have to do with the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.) As details are gradually released over the next month, TV fans will have to prepare ourselves for LIB to take over our TikTok and Twitter (or X, I guess) feeds once again. Below, we're keeping track of everything we learn.

When does 'Love Is Blind' season 5 come out?

Season 5 will mark a return to the show's shorter format, only consisting of 10 episodes (which we're not mad at). The first four episodes will drop on Friday, September 22, followed by episodes 5-7 drop on Friday, September 29; episodes 8-9 on Friday, October 6; and the weddings on Friday, October 13. No word yet on when the reunion will air, nor whether it will be another (attempted) live show.

Is there a trailer for 'Love Is Blind' season 5?

Netflix has yet to release a full trailer for the upcoming season, but the streaming giant did give viewers a sneak peek of one of the pod couples in during Tudum 2023. The clip shows the two participants (who go unnamed) meeting and sharing their relationship history. (He's been previously engaged, and she has had a string of "crappy" relationships, and also she was previously married.) There's even an "I love you" exchanged.

When was 'Love Is Blind' season 5 filmed?

In keeping with the show's super-fast filming schedule, Love Is Blind season 5 has been in the can for over a year. The show was renewed for seasons 4 and 5 back in March 2022, and in April 2022, co-host Vanessa Lachey told E! News that they were set to start season 5 in a few weeks. By March 2023, Nick Lachey confirmed to Women's Health that they had already completed filming on seasons 4 and 5.

Where will 'Love Is Blind' season 5 be set?

After previous seasons set in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Seattle, season 5 will follow a Houston-based cast.

For anyone who's been keeping tabs on possible LIB cities, previous casting calls have been posted on Instagram looking for people in Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Minneapolis/Saint Paul, Minnesota; Phoenix, Arizona; Nashville, Tennessee; and Denver, Colorado.