If you're craving a winter romance, Netflix's The Boyfriend will be your new favorite reality show. The Japanese series, known as the country's first-ever same-sex dating show, is back for its second season after its acclaimed 2024 debut. For season 2, the show has recruited a new group of queer singles to live together for two months in a guesthouse dubbed the Green Room, this time based in wintertime Hokkaido, Japan. As they live and work together, running a coffee truck in pairs, the men learn more about themselves and each other as they search for love.

In the first six episodes, released on January 13, The Boyfriend season 2 introduces eight new men looking for their next great love. Ranging in age from 20 to 40, the cast ranges from a university student looking for their first love, to a man getting back out there after a 15-year relationship, to globe-trotters hoping to find lifelong partners. Also, most of this year's cast already have history with each other, leading to plenty of deep conversations.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Boyfriend season 2 (including their Instagrams).

Bomi

(Image credit: Netflix)

23-year-old Bomi is a university student who grew up in Tokyo and DJs on the side. He has never dated a man before, and he hopes that his first-ever relationship is a "pure and innocent romance." When he encounters a past connection in the Green Room, he wonders if they could become more.

Instagram: @bom_.__.b

Hiroya

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hiroya, 29 is an art director from Sapporo who admits that he has always put his work before his social life. Now, the multi-hyphenate sees the Green Room as a chance to step out of his comfort zone and meet new people. When asked about his type, he says that he tends to date "really normal guys."

Instagram: @hiroya_fm

Huwei

(Image credit: Netflix)

Huwei, 26, is a Thai student pursuing a PhD in gender studies and anthropology. He's also a member of Thailand's national judo team, who's training for the 2028 Olympics. In episode 2, he opens up about his type, revealing that he likes a "pretty face" and that "an overly macho personality can be off-putting."

Instagram: @myhuwei

Izaya

(Image credit: Netflix)

Izaya, 32, is a Tokyo-born software developer who currently lives in Australia. The world traveler is looking for a serious relationship; in his intro, Izaya says his ideal partner is someone with whom he can envision a life together. Despite looking toward the future, the Green Room reunites him with someone from his past.

Instagram: @izayaigaki

Jobu

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jobu, 26, is a marketer at manufacturing company from Osaka who attended university in Tokyo. In his intro, he says that he's drawn to people who have the "composed vibe" that he lacks. Outgoing and affectionate, Jobu is looking for "the romance of his dreams."

Instagram: @jobu_98

Kazuyuki

(Image credit: Netflix)

40-year-old Kazuyuki, a telecom sales worker from Osaka Prefecture, is the eldest resident of the Green Room. He was previously in a 15-year relationship, which ended a year before he joined season 2. He says he applied to The Boyfriend because he hoped the show would be "an opportunity to express his true feelings."

Instagram: @kazu_yki1

Ryuki

(Image credit: Netflix)

20-year-old Ryuki is the youngest of the house, a college sophomore who works part-time at a café. In his intro, he says that he came to the Green Room to "regain the trust [he] lost in guys" after a "painful" relationship.

Instagram: @ryukinternet

William

(Image credit: Netflix)

William, a 34-year-old project manager, is a globe-trotter who has both Peruvian and Japanese heritage. He currently lives in Barcelona, where he moved to explore his roots. Though he wants to get married, he's hesitant to trust after being hurt in the past.

Instagram: @willyosco