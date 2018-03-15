Today's Top Stories
There's Now a Luxury Shopping Site Dedicated to Shoes

Welcome to MarthaLouisa.com, your new guilty pleasure.

With so many luxury e-commerce giants—Net-a-Porter, The Outnet, Shopbop, Stylebop—competing for shoppers' attention, it's difficult to distinguish one designer destination from the rest of the pack. But that's about to change for the founders of MyTheresa.com, who officially launched their new site completely dedicated to footwear, MarthaLouisa.com, today. Yes, all the designer shoes you could possibly want, in one curated place.

In 2006, Susanne and Christoph Botschen launched German e-commerce site MyTheresa.com, which features over 200 designer collections of clothing, shoes, and accessories. Sister site MarthaLouisa.com will include designer shoes from Saint Laurent, Prada, Gucci, Aeyde, and more, and is expected to take a more editorialized approach. Think: gorgeous photography, 360-degree model shots, and a range of personal styles.

Are you still breathing? Well, take a deep one because Martha Louisa is also hosting an exclusive Prada collection (see below; prices range from $820-$890), which you can be the first to shop on March 20th. Hello, spring, and goodbye to our wallets.

