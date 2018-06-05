Raf Simons Just Took Home the Biggest Award in Womenswear

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards took place on Monday night at the Brooklyn Museum. Stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wore their most eye-catching outfits on the red carpet; meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was honored with the first-ever Influencer award.
Kim wasn't the only person to win big. Raf Simons took home Womenswear Designer of the Year (he also received that honor in 2017) while Supreme won Menswear Designer of the Year. See the full list of winners, below.
Swarovski Award for Positive Change
Diane von Furstenberg
Members Salute
Ralph Lauren
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Narciso Rodriguez
Founder’s Award
Carolina Herrera
International Award
Donatella Versace
Media Award
Edward Enniful
Fashion Icon Award
Naomi Campbell
Influencer Award
Kim Kardashian West
Accessory Designer of the Year
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Menswear Designer of the Year
Supreme
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent
Sander Lak for Sies Marjan
Womenswear Designer of the Year
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein