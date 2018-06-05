Raf Simons Just Took Home the Biggest Award in Womenswear

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards took place on Monday night at the Brooklyn Museum. Stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wore their most eye-catching outfits on the red carpet; meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was honored with the first-ever Influencer award.

Kim wasn't the only person to win big. Raf Simons took home Womenswear Designer of the Year (he also received that honor in 2017) while Supreme won Menswear Designer of the Year. See the full list of winners, below.

Swarovski Award for Positive Change

Diane von Furstenberg

Members Salute

Ralph Lauren

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award

Carolina Herrera

International Award

Donatella Versace

Media Award

Edward Enniful



Fashion Icon Award

Naomi Campbell

Influencer Award

Kim Kardashian West

Accessory Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year

Supreme

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein