Today's Top Stories
1
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
2
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
mobile phone street style
3
This iOS Feature Will Break Your Twitter Addiction
art-with-me-gamelatron-peter-ruprecht
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together
5
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together

Raf Simons Just Took Home the Biggest Award in Womenswear

Kim Kardashian was also named the winner of the Influencer Award.

Getty Images

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards took place on Monday night at the Brooklyn Museum. Stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wore their most eye-catching outfits on the red carpet; meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was honored with the first-ever Influencer award.

Kim wasn't the only person to win big. Raf Simons took home Womenswear Designer of the Year (he also received that honor in 2017) while Supreme won Menswear Designer of the Year. See the full list of winners, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Swarovski Award for Positive Change

Diane von Furstenberg

Members Salute

Ralph Lauren

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award

Carolina Herrera

International Award

Donatella Versace

Media Award

Edward Enniful

Fashion Icon Award

Naomi Campbell

Influencer Award

Kim Kardashian West

Accessory Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year

Supreme

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Related Stories
Gigi Hadid Wore This to the CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
Kendall Jenner Attended the CFDA Fashion Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
7 Stylish Sunglass Brands to Shop Right Now
The Most Stunning Resort '19 Looks From the Runway
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
KATE SPADE Designer Kate Spade Has Died in Apparent Suicide
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
Gigi Hadid Wore This to the CFDA Fashion Awards
Kendall Jenner Attended the CFDA Fashion Awards
See the Best BET Awards Looks of All Times
What to Know About Alexander Wang's New Collection
This Fan Re-Created Taylor Swift's Tour Outfit
Harry Styles' New Gucci Campaign Photos