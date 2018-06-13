Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are continuing their whirlwind romance in New York City. On Tuesday, the pair snuck out the backdoor after grabbing dinner at the Park Avenue Summer restaurant. For the rendezvous, Priyanka wore a silky blue ruffle slip dress and black strappy heels. The actress draped a white blazer over her shoulders (one of her go-to ways to wear it) and matched her outerwear with a white chain-link handbag from Bottega Veneta.
The actress, who is reportedly dating Nick, was last spotted at his cousin's wedding. (If you bring someone to a family gathering, the relationship is definitely official, yes?) While neither has publicly commented on this newfound love, they have dropped hints for their fans with Instagram comments and photos. All I know for sure is Priyanka's serving up some seriously beautiful date-night outfit ideas.
