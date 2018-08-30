image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals from The Outnet's Labor Day Sale
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale
2
Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
image
3
4 Honest Reviews on JoJo Fletcher's Clothing Line
image
4
The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL, Melissa Joan Hart, 1991-1994
5
You Can Stream These Nickelodeon '90s Classics

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Theater Looks Couldn't Be More Different

Two Duchesses, two contrasting fashion choices.

image
Getty Images

With Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being dubbed the inseparable Royal Fab Four these days, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have become increasingly close. They’ve provided each other with support and friendship since Meghan and Harry first began dating and, let’s face it, they're the only two people in the world who can really understand what the other must go through in their new, whirlwind lives as part of the royal family.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But, while the Duchesses undoubtedly have a lot in common, their individual sense of style has always been quite different. It’s never more apparent than when the two are side by side, but you can also spot the contrast when comparing what Kate and Meghan both chose to wear for similar appearances on their Duchess timeline. For example, their choices for theater-ready fashion could really not be more different, as illustrated when Meghan and Prince Harry attended last night’s Hamilton gala performance together.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a black tuxedo dress from Judith and Charles with long-sleeves and a fitted silhouette. Her dress hit above the knee (quel horreur!) and was one of her most daring outfits to date. She looked modern and superbly on trend in the sleek ensemble, which she paired with Paul Andrew black heels and a golden metallic box clutch to provide a cool edge.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
image
ShutterstockREX/Shutterstock

But, back in April 2017, Kate chose a completely contrasting aesthetic for her attendance at another London West End performance. Last year she appeared at a royal gala performance of 42nd Street, wearing an endlessly elegant, demure, and feminine crimson midi dress by Marchesa. It had capped sleeves and a flared fit that any Disney princess would be envious of, and the romantic, ladylike dress was styled with matching statement earrings and her signature, shining blow out.

"42nd Street" Opening Night Royal Gala In Aid Of The East Anglia Children's Hospice - Curtain Call
Getty ImagesDavid M. Benett
"42nd Street" Opening Night Royal Gala In Aid Of The East Anglia Children's Hospice - Curtain Call
Getty ImagesDavid M. Benett

Either way, they both look consistently stunning in their own, unique styles of dress. Plus, we all know that opposites attract when it comes to any kind of friendship—how many times as your friend looked amazing in an outfit that you'd never even consider?

Related Story
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Why Meghan's Second Wedding Dress Isn't On Display
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Meghan and Harry's Understated PDA at 'Hamilton'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markel Visit Reprezent Meghan Markle Gave Her First Interview As a Royal
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-THEATRE-CHARITY Prince Harry Hilariously Sings 'Hamilton' Song
image Here's What Meghan Markle Wore to See 'Hamilton'
image Harry and Meghan Are Seeing 'Hamilton' for Charity
Prince Harry At His Desk Did You Notice This Picture in Harry's Dorm Room?
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF How the Queen Feels About Meghan's Family Drama
image Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display