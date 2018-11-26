Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring-Summer 2019 : Day Three
Meghan Markle's Beloved Aquazzura Heels Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

It's Cyber Monday. It's also the first day back from a holiday break, which means instead of plowing through your to-do list, you might have found yourself slightly distracted by sales and discounts. After all, there are a lot of good deals right now, especially where the royals are concerned. Not only are Kate Middleton's favorite sneakers 30 percent off, but Meghan Markle's Aquazzura heels are also on sale (!!).

The "Casablanca" style cost $450 (originally they're $750) in the versatile black color. The Duchess of Sussex was first spotted in these designer pumps when she attended the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018. In October, Meghan debuted the same heels from the brand, but in a beige color while on the royal tour. Clearly, this style is beloved by the Duchess if she already owns two pairs.

If you know about the "Meghan Effect," you know these heels won't be around forever. Sizes are starting to sell out, so before Cyber Monday officially ends, order yourself a pair. It's the fancy heel you'll wear to weddings, birthday dinners, and night out with the girls. Though if you're not completely ready to splurge on these pumps, Kate's $18 Superga sneakers are rather more affordable.

image
Meghan attended the first annual Royal Foundation Forum. She wore a Jason Wu dress with her black Aquazzura heels.
Getty Images

image
Meghan also owns the Aquazzura "Casablanca" heels in a beige color. She wore it while departing the Sydney Airport for New Zealand on October 28 during the royal tour.
Getty Images

Shop Meghan's heels:

