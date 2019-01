On Monday, January 21, models will walk the runway in Paris for the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 show. If, like most people on the planet, you can't jet off to Paris and watch the show in person, we have you covered with a livestream of the event.

The Dior Haute Couture show will stream on Monday, beginning at 2:30 p.m., Paris time (which is 8:30 a.m. EST and 5:30 a.m. PST, for reference). Bookmark this page to watch the show live.