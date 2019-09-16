The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection
Catch a Livestream of Burberry's Spring 2020 Runway Show

Better than sitting in the front row.

image
By Marina Liao
Burberry Prorsum - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - London Fashion Week
CatwalkingGetty Images

London Fashion Week is here, giving the fashion crowd another reason to dress up. One of the most highly anticipated shows is Riccardo Tisci's Burberry event. Last season, the chief creative officer named the fall 2019 collection "Tempest," which referred to "contrasts in British culture and weather." This season, anything goes. Not much has been revealed about the spring 2020 collection except a quick Instagram post reminding everyone to watch the show.

If you're wondering how to catch the catwalk, we have a little secret—a livestream! Tune into the runway show, which starts soon, below.

