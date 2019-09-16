Catch a Livestream of Burberry's Spring 2020 Runway Show

London Fashion Week is here, giving the fashion crowd another reason to dress up. One of the most highly anticipated shows is Riccardo Tisci's Burberry event. Last season, the chief creative officer named the fall 2019 collection "Tempest," which referred to "contrasts in British culture and weather." This season, anything goes. Not much has been revealed about the spring 2020 collection except a quick Instagram post reminding everyone to watch the show.

If you're wondering how to catch the catwalk, we have a little secret—a livestream! Tune into the runway show, which starts soon, below.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE