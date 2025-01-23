Solange Knowles Elevates Her Signature All-Black Outfit With a $1,395 Croissant Bag at Men's Paris Fashion Week

As always, she did it absolutely right.

Solange Knowles arrives at Lemaire show during the Menswear Fall Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

No matter how many food-themed color trends the fashion industry throws at us—butter yellow, wine red, chocolate brown, etc.—there is one single hue that will forever outrank them all. It’s timeless, classic, and uniquely versatile in that it can be adapted to virtually any aesthetic (even the preppiest girl you know has at least one LBD hanging in her closet). Black is, was, and always will be the “new black.”

As such, there are limitless ways to put together an all-black look—and Solange Knowles has pretty much worn them all. Head-to-toe noir has become a calling card for the singer and her outfit archives can act as inspiration for anyone else who aspires to do the same. Knowles has got it down to a science, often using oversize silhouettes and interesting textures to ensure the monochromatic aesthetic feels eye-catching and unique.

Even with a signature hue, the star still shifts aesthetics like a chameleon. She goes from fashion girl to streetwear-cool to professional to red carpet-glam and back again—all without adding a single new color to her look. Earlier this week, Knowles added yet another aesthetic to the growing list, when she showed up to Paris Men's Fashion Week dressed in an elevated androgynous ‘fit.

Solange Knowles arrives at Lemaire show during the Menswear Fall Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Solange Knowles wears head-to-toe Lemaire at their Fall/Winter Mens Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jan. 22, she attended Lemaire’s Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show wearing yet another take on the black-on-black look. Knowles styled a $3,055 leather bomber jacket (winter's hot-ticket outerwear item) with loose-fit pants and a cardigan.

As always, her accessories were top-tier. Knowles added a Western-inspired belt and a $1,395 croissant-style crossbody—a delightfully unisex design that anyone can shop. Like any fashion icon, her entire look was designed by the brand whose runway show she was attending.

You really have to hand it to her: She's always in black, but never boring.

Shop Solange Knowles's All-Black 'Fit

Croissant Small Paneled Leather Shoulder Bag
Lemaire Croissant Small Paneled Leather Shoulder Bag

Minimal Western Belt
Lemaire Minimal Western Belt

Wool Cardigan
Lemaire Wool Cardigan

Stand-Up Collar Leather Jacket
Lemaire Stand-Up Collar Leather Jacket

High Waisted Curved Pants
Lemaire High Waisted Curved Pants

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸