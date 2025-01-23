No matter how many food-themed color trends the fashion industry throws at us—butter yellow, wine red, chocolate brown, etc.—there is one single hue that will forever outrank them all. It’s timeless, classic, and uniquely versatile in that it can be adapted to virtually any aesthetic (even the preppiest girl you know has at least one LBD hanging in her closet). Black is, was, and always will be the “new black.”

As such, there are limitless ways to put together an all-black look—and Solange Knowles has pretty much worn them all. Head-to-toe noir has become a calling card for the singer and her outfit archives can act as inspiration for anyone else who aspires to do the same. Knowles has got it down to a science, often using oversize silhouettes and interesting textures to ensure the monochromatic aesthetic feels eye-catching and unique.

Even with a signature hue, the star still shifts aesthetics like a chameleon. She goes from fashion girl to streetwear-cool to professional to red carpet-glam and back again—all without adding a single new color to her look. Earlier this week, Knowles added yet another aesthetic to the growing list, when she showed up to Paris Men's Fashion Week dressed in an elevated androgynous ‘fit.

Solange Knowles wears head-to-toe Lemaire at their Fall/Winter Mens Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jan. 22, she attended Lemaire’s Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show wearing yet another take on the black-on-black look. Knowles styled a $3,055 leather bomber jacket (winter's hot-ticket outerwear item) with loose-fit pants and a cardigan.

As always, her accessories were top-tier. Knowles added a Western-inspired belt and a $1,395 croissant-style crossbody—a delightfully unisex design that anyone can shop. Like any fashion icon, her entire look was designed by the brand whose runway show she was attending.

You really have to hand it to her: She's always in black, but never boring.

Shop Solange Knowles's All-Black 'Fit

Lemaire Croissant Small Paneled Leather Shoulder Bag $1,395 at Net-a-Porter

Lemaire High Waisted Curved Pants $680 at Lemaire