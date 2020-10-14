Few accessories bring about more emotional attachment than a good pair of sunglasses. Anyone who has ever lost a pair and ugly cried over them in public will understand exactly what I’m talking about. Considering sunglasses can make or break an entire outfit and alter how our faces look, having a good pair is key. Over the past few years, seemingly every celebrity (ahem, Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle) has opted for the same brand: Le Specs. The great news? A handful are on sale right now on Amazon.

The Australian brand was founded in 1979, but became a hit in 2017 when it collaborated with Adam Selman on the Lolita sunglasses, a pair of exaggerated cat-eyes. (This style has been worn by everyone from the Hadid sisters to Rihanna to Zoë Kravitz.) Aesthetic appeal aside, it's not hard to see why the Lolitas and the brand's other styles remain so popular: The sunglasses are actually affordable and offer UV protection.

Meghan Markle in her Le Specs sunglasses. James Devaney Getty Images

Among Le Specs' other celebrity-approved styles are the Air Heart sunglasses, which sold out everywhere after Meghan Markle wore the style in black during her February 2019 trip to New York for her baby shower. Katie Holmes has been spotted in the oversized Zaap! sunglasses (sadly, they're currently unavailable), and Kate Moss has opted for the Halfmoons. The brand's unisex styles have even been embraced by Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik as well.

In other words, you need a pair stat. Shop our favorites currently on sale, below.

Jaimie Potters Commerce Content Manager Jaimie Potters is the Commerce Content Manager at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, tech and more.

