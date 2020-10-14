Today's Top Stories
Celeb-Approved Le Specs Sunglasses Are On Sale

The brand is a favorite of Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and more!

By Jaimie Potters
meghan markle katie holmes le specs sunglasses
Splash News

Few accessories bring about more emotional attachment than a good pair of sunglasses. Anyone who has ever lost a pair and ugly cried over them in public will understand exactly what I’m talking about. Considering sunglasses can make or break an entire outfit and alter how our faces look, having a good pair is key. Over the past few years, seemingly every celebrity (ahem, Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle) has opted for the same brand: Le Specs. The great news? A handful are on sale right now on Amazon.

The Australian brand was founded in 1979, but became a hit in 2017 when it collaborated with Adam Selman on the Lolita sunglasses, a pair of exaggerated cat-eyes. (This style has been worn by everyone from the Hadid sisters to Rihanna to Zoë Kravitz.) Aesthetic appeal aside, it's not hard to see why the Lolitas and the brand's other styles remain so popular: The sunglasses are actually affordable and offer UV protection.

new york, ny february 19 meghan, duchess of sussex seen leaving the surrey on february 19, 2019 in new york city photo by james devaneygc images
Meghan Markle in her Le Specs sunglasses.
James DevaneyGetty Images

Among Le Specs' other celebrity-approved styles are the Air Heart sunglasses, which sold out everywhere after Meghan Markle wore the style in black during her February 2019 trip to New York for her baby shower. Katie Holmes has been spotted in the oversized Zaap! sunglasses (sadly, they're currently unavailable), and Kate Moss has opted for the Halfmoons. The brand's unisex styles have even been embraced by Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik as well.

In other words, you need a pair stat. Shop our favorites currently on sale, below.

Shop Our Favorite Le Specs

Air Heart Sunglasses
Air Heart Sunglasses
Le Specs
$58.65
SHOP IT

As seen on Meghan Markle

The Last Lolita Sunglasses
The Last Lolita Sunglasses
Le Specs
$59.50
SHOP IT

As seen on Zoë Kravitz

Halfmoon Magic Sunglasses
Halfmoon Magic Sunglasses
Le Specs
$49.00
SHOP IT

As seen on Kate Moss

Rapture Sunglasses
Rapture Sunglasses
Le Specs
$41.95
SHOP IT

 

Air Heart Sunglasses
Air Heart Sunglasses
Le Specs
$58.00
SHOP IT
The Last Lolita Sunglasses
The Last Lolita Sunglasses
Le Specs
$59.50
SHOP IT
The Prince Sunglasses
The Prince Sunglasses
Le Specs
$75.65
SHOP IT
Stranger Sunglasses
Stranger Sunglasses
Le Specs
$58.65
SHOP IT

