Alessandra Ambrosio Discovers a New Level of Naked Dressing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
Leave it to the OG model to redefine nudity in a sea of sheer.
Alessandra Ambrosio has never been afraid to bare it all, but the 43-year-old Brazilian model may have pioneered an entirely new level of nudity at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party on Oct. 15. After stomping down the runway in a black teddy, gold angel wings, and an iridescent mesh sarong earlier in the evening, she changed into a Dolce & Gabbana look that took the naked dress trend to soaring new heights.
With a fur bolero draped elegantly around her shoulders, the model poured herself into a sheer black corset dress with defined boning, a floor-length skirt, and a plunging halter neckline. Interestingly, it was a big night for boleros more broadly. K-pop star Lisa performed at the show in a particularly memorable chrome chain bolero. Models Bella Hadid and Lila Moss, meanwhile, hit the runway in big furry red and pink boleros, respectively.
The dress was more or less see-through to showcase the black lace bra and opaque black thong she was wearing underneath. She even turned around to flash the gown's ruched, booty-baring skirt. Now, I'm starting to see why the Victoria's Secret alumnus has been doing squats on the beach so much lately.
To keep the focus on her daring look, she all but skipped accessories apart from a pair of statement gold, rhinestone, and pearl drop earrings from Dolce & Gabbana. Her hair was given the signature Victoria's Secret beach wave treatment, as is tradition. Her makeup, meanwhile, emphasized a smoldering cat eye and nude-pink lips.
Without a doubt, one of the evening's best moments was watching OG Victoria's Secret models like Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk reunite alongside newcomers such as Kate and Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, and Valentina Sampaio. However you might feel about the brand's attempted comeback, I think we can all agree it was thrilling to see these women back on the catwalk doing what they've always done best: maximizing their joint slay.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Gigi Hadid Praises "Supportive" Boyfriend Bradley Cooper Ahead of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The supermodel returned to the runway with her BF's support.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Ashley Graham's Leopard Push-Up Bra Is the Definition of "Bombshell"
All that's missing were the wings.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Lila Moss Recreates Her Supermodel Mom's Y2K Glastonbury Look
She looked just like Kate Moss at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Make Their 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debuts Together
The mother-daughter pair both hit the runway with poise.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Valentina Sampaio on Making Victoria's Secret Fashion Show History
She's one of the first transgender women to get her wings.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The Old Victoria's Secret Was More Complicated Than a Male Fantasy
A new book outlines, in many ways, how women shaped the brand.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dakota Johnson Matches the Suede Bag Trend to a Mob Wife-Worthy Fur Jacket
She bundled up in a furry jacket and a resurgent bag trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid Layers Three Fall Sweaters at Once Like a Pattern-Clashing Expert
The supermodel layered three sweaters at once.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit a Couples' Style Home Run at the Yankees vs. Guardians Game
The pair matched in oversize jackets and baseball caps for a Yankees game.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Why Celebrities Want You to Wear Pink to the Polls
A campaign by Argent and When We All Vote wants to bring optimism to the polls.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Lace Gucci Corset Spices Up a Classic Camel Coat for a New York City Date Night
She's worn some form of lingerie-inspired apparel all season.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated