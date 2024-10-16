Alessandra Ambrosio has never been afraid to bare it all, but the 43-year-old Brazilian model may have pioneered an entirely new level of nudity at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party on Oct. 15. After stomping down the runway in a black teddy, gold angel wings, and an iridescent mesh sarong earlier in the evening, she changed into a Dolce & Gabbana look that took the naked dress trend to soaring new heights.

With a fur bolero draped elegantly around her shoulders, the model poured herself into a sheer black corset dress with defined boning, a floor-length skirt, and a plunging halter neckline. Interestingly, it was a big night for boleros more broadly. K-pop star Lisa performed at the show in a particularly memorable chrome chain bolero. Models Bella Hadid and Lila Moss, meanwhile, hit the runway in big furry red and pink boleros, respectively.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed up to the Oct. 15 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress was more or less see-through to showcase the black lace bra and opaque black thong she was wearing underneath. She even turned around to flash the gown's ruched, booty-baring skirt. Now, I'm starting to see why the Victoria's Secret alumnus has been doing squats on the beach so much lately.

To keep the focus on her daring look, she all but skipped accessories apart from a pair of statement gold, rhinestone, and pearl drop earrings from Dolce & Gabbana. Her hair was given the signature Victoria's Secret beach wave treatment, as is tradition. Her makeup, meanwhile, emphasized a smoldering cat eye and nude-pink lips.

Ambrosio turned around to show off every angle of her outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without a doubt, one of the evening's best moments was watching OG Victoria's Secret models like Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk reunite alongside newcomers such as Kate and Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, and Valentina Sampaio. However you might feel about the brand's attempted comeback, I think we can all agree it was thrilling to see these women back on the catwalk doing what they've always done best: maximizing their joint slay.