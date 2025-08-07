Turns out, non-neutral dresses did make it into Amal Clooney's Lake Como suitcase. Since the human rights lawyer arrived at her Laglio, Italy, home on August 1, she's observed an all-white white dress code with the occasional splash of sequins. On August 4, however, Clooney was impossible to miss in a magenta gown, her most vibrant pick of the week so far.

Every summer like clockwork, Amal and George Clooney spend months at the celeb-beloved vacation hotspot, bouncing between six-figure boats and five-star restaurants. This season, they're hosting a select few (for $91,150 each) at the Villa Passalacqua hotel, in honor of their Clooney Foundation for Justice charity. Marking the group's third private dinner (with wine pairings, no less), the Clooneys led the way from the boat to shore. Amal stood out in the aforementioned magenta dress, featuring an asymmetrical skirt, thigh-high side slits, and a cowl neck. Its back was also loosely draped to follow the front. George, in an all-black suit, ensured all eyes went to his wife.

Amal Clooney disembarked the boat in a magenta cowl-neck moment. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Perhaps due to limited luggage space, Amal Clooney's accessories were nearly identical to her previous Lake Como look (a fringed off-the-shoulder LWD). Once again, she tapped her favorite styling hack and matched her pillow-shaped clutch to her strappy sandals, both in metallic gold. Similar to her red carpet rotation, Clooney went necklace-less, only frosting herself in diamond drop earrings, mismatched rings, and oversize sunglasses.

It's rare for Clooney to style a hue this warm-toned. In previous years, traveling abroad seemed to awaken the A-lister's more colorful side. Last summer, she wore shades of fuchsia, lemon yellow, and tangerine while jetting from Venice to St. Tropez and back to Lake Como. At one point in St. Tropez, Clooney styled a neon vintage Versace dress, which shined even brighter than her latest look.

All this to say? Clooney brought a bit of everything to Lake Como this summer: fringe, sequins, and a splash of color. If you haven't learned by now, there's truly no predicting Clooney's next outfit. She's keeping everyone on their toes.

Shop Magenta Dresses Inspired by Amal Clooney

