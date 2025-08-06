Copenhagen Fashion Week is a fringe fest right now. As guests run from show to show, Denmark's breeze flows through tassels atop their coats, purses, and even headpieces. On August 4, the calendar's opening day, Amal Clooney caught wind of the fringe resurgence and took it south to Lake Como.

Though Amal and George Clooney own a waterfront, 18th century villa in Laglio, Italy, they were spotted outside Villa Passalacqua, a five-star hotel a short boat ride away. Rumor has it, the couple attended an exclusive Clooney Foundation for Justice charity event, hence Amal's luxe vacation look. Arm in arm with her husband, the human rights lawyer was all smiles in an off-the-shoulder little white dress. Layered tiers of fringe cascaded from the straight-across neckline to the ankle-length hem. As always, George matched her elegance in a pinstripe button-down and a gray suit.

Amal Clooney looked glamorous in a Lake Como-ready LWD. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether she's walking a Hollywood carpet or oceanside in Lake Como, Amal Clooney will match her shoes to her bag. This time, she went with gold accents, including strappy slingback heels and a metallic minaudière. The itty-bitty bag held nothing more than Clooney's lip gloss (probably), all while complementing her diamond drop earrings and chunky wrist bangle.

Once again, she matched her micro-mini clutch to her shoes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Reports say the Clooneys are hosting a select few guests for a five-day "part philanthropic retreat, part luxurious getaway." For $91,150 each, visitors attended a garden party with Amal and George, private dinners with wine pairings, and a farewell brunch—all on the Passalacqua hotel's shore.

A few days prior, Amal welcomed guests in the most glamorous one-shoulder sequin dress, though it sported far less fringe. Only the knee-length hem featured fringed lining, while the rest of the midi sparkled in the light of the Italian sunset.

Amal's latest Lake Como looks couldn't be more different from her summer 2024 capsule. Last summer, she explored her wilder side in colorful vintage Versace and even the occasional micro-jort. This year though, if it wasn't for the picturesque backdrop, I'd assume Amal was walking a red carpet. White gowns are right up her A-list alley.

