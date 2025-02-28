Amal Clooney Copies Taylor Swift's Favorite Date Night Outfit Formula
Down to the controversial boots.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City date nights are so heavily photographed, it can feel like the whole world is their third wheel. Now I can guess that even human rights lawyer Amal Clooney notices when the couple's Corner Store or Cipriani photos go viral—because she appears to have taken notes from one of Swift's favorite date night outfit formulas.
Snapped holding hands with her husband, George Clooney, I couldn't help noticing Amal's Feb. 27 outfit seemed downright Swiftian. Her look comprised of three essential winter capsule wardrobe building blocks: a turtleneck sweater dress, a coordinating long-line coat by Max Mara, and thigh-high black boots. Alone, they're seasonal classics; together and styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, they're bound to stir up Reputation (Taylor's Version) rumors when another person wears them.
I can think of at least three times Taylor Swift has taken similar proportions like Clooney's out in Manhattan, for both dates with Travis Kelce and girls' night takeovers with Blake Lively and Selena Gomez. A micro-mini dress or skirt paired to a thigh-high boot is the singer's New York signature, just like Kendall Jenner always carries a Margaux bag when she's in town, or Bella Hadid packs her suitcase full of vintage Cavalli dresses.
The Venn Diagram of Amal Clooney and Taylor Swift's favorite outfits hasn't always overlapped. Clooney is most often seen in public with George for benefits and galas in sweeping Versace ballgowns—or vacationing in rare vintage and boho-chic separates. Swift, meanwhile, has lately embraced a loud luxury mindset between her Chiefs game outfits and red carpets like the 2025 Grammys. As for her casual style, it's heavy on Simkhai dresses and Giuseppe Zanotti boots—which brings us back to Clooney's look.
Full credits for the philanthropist's outfit haven't yet been released, but it's clear she put her own spin on the pop star-approved dress and tall boot combo. Instead of a burgundy leather or Chanel style like pairs Swift has worn, she opted for more pared-back neutrals. Her black boots were the base for a dress and coat in slightly different shades of heather gray.
Turns out, you don't have to be spotted at the Eras Tour to prove you're a Taylor Swift fan.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
