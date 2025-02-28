Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City date nights are so heavily photographed, it can feel like the whole world is their third wheel. Now I can guess that even human rights lawyer Amal Clooney notices when the couple's Corner Store or Cipriani photos go viral—because she appears to have taken notes from one of Swift's favorite date night outfit formulas.

Snapped holding hands with her husband, George Clooney, I couldn't help noticing Amal's Feb. 27 outfit seemed downright Swiftian. Her look comprised of three essential winter capsule wardrobe building blocks: a turtleneck sweater dress, a coordinating long-line coat by Max Mara, and thigh-high black boots. Alone, they're seasonal classics; together and styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, they're bound to stir up Reputation (Taylor's Version) rumors when another person wears them.

Amal Clooney went out with her husband George on Feb. 27 in a turtleneck dress and thigh-high boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Taylor Swift frequently wears short sweater dresses with thigh-high boots—sometimes for dates with Travis Kelce, sometimes for meet-ups with pals like Blake Lively like this look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I can think of at least three times Taylor Swift has taken similar proportions like Clooney's out in Manhattan, for both dates with Travis Kelce and girls' night takeovers with Blake Lively and Selena Gomez. A micro-mini dress or skirt paired to a thigh-high boot is the singer's New York signature, just like Kendall Jenner always carries a Margaux bag when she's in town, or Bella Hadid packs her suitcase full of vintage Cavalli dresses.

The Venn Diagram of Amal Clooney and Taylor Swift's favorite outfits hasn't always overlapped. Clooney is most often seen in public with George for benefits and galas in sweeping Versace ballgowns—or vacationing in rare vintage and boho-chic separates. Swift, meanwhile, has lately embraced a loud luxury mindset between her Chiefs game outfits and red carpets like the 2025 Grammys. As for her casual style, it's heavy on Simkhai dresses and Giuseppe Zanotti boots—which brings us back to Clooney's look.

Full credits for the philanthropist's outfit haven't yet been released, but it's clear she put her own spin on the pop star-approved dress and tall boot combo. Instead of a burgundy leather or Chanel style like pairs Swift has worn, she opted for more pared-back neutrals. Her black boots were the base for a dress and coat in slightly different shades of heather gray.

Clooney's take on the look involved a gray and black palette. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Turns out, you don't have to be spotted at the Eras Tour to prove you're a Taylor Swift fan.