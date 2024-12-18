Amal Clooney may be a famed British human rights lawyer and activist. But one could argue her true calling in life is vacationing in Saint-Tropez with her Oscar-winning actor husband George. Pictures from her July trip to the French Riviera—in which the 46-year-old was captured positively beaming in peep-toe wedge sandals and a pink floral vintage Versace dress—left me wondering whether I've been doing leisure travel wrong my entire life.

Now, I'm circling back to this question once again thanks to her latest batch of stunning holiday snapshots. On Dec. 14, Clooney was photographed heading to a romantic dinner with George wearing a sheer ivory lace cape layered over a silk camisole. The attorney paired the feminine top, which resembled similar designs from Chloé and Zimmermann, with cut-off denim shorts that accentuated her mile-long legs. Consider her Daisy Dukes further confirmation of the jorts trend revival's grip on celebrities and designers alike.

Amal Clooney pairs an ivory lace top with a light brown Chloé bracelet bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For a touch of louder luxury, Clooney accessorized her ensemble with a light brown leather bracelet bag from Chloé and knotted platform mules from Stella McCartney—a subtly toe-baring style surely influenced by the broader mesh slipper and naked shoe runway trends. The mother of two finished the look with boho-chic oversize sunglasses and a wrist full of chunky bangles.

Lucky for us and Amal, we'll be seeing a lot more of her glamorous coastal wardrobe in the coming years. In September, just ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary, the Clooneys relocated their family from a villa on Italy's Lake Como to a chateau in the south of France. Per In Touch, the move was reportedly motivated by a desire to school their six-year-old twins in the region. So maybe it's inaccurate to call these vacation outfits—it's her lifestyle.

