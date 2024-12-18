Amal Clooney Sunbathes in Micro-Jorts, a Boho-Chic Bracelet Bag, and Controversial Shoes in Saint Tropez
The famed lawyer's coastal French vacation style is unmatched.
Amal Clooney may be a famed British human rights lawyer and activist. But one could argue her true calling in life is vacationing in Saint-Tropez with her Oscar-winning actor husband George. Pictures from her July trip to the French Riviera—in which the 46-year-old was captured positively beaming in peep-toe wedge sandals and a pink floral vintage Versace dress—left me wondering whether I've been doing leisure travel wrong my entire life.
Now, I'm circling back to this question once again thanks to her latest batch of stunning holiday snapshots. On Dec. 14, Clooney was photographed heading to a romantic dinner with George wearing a sheer ivory lace cape layered over a silk camisole. The attorney paired the feminine top, which resembled similar designs from Chloé and Zimmermann, with cut-off denim shorts that accentuated her mile-long legs. Consider her Daisy Dukes further confirmation of the jorts trend revival's grip on celebrities and designers alike.
For a touch of louder luxury, Clooney accessorized her ensemble with a light brown leather bracelet bag from Chloé and knotted platform mules from Stella McCartney—a subtly toe-baring style surely influenced by the broader mesh slipper and naked shoe runway trends. The mother of two finished the look with boho-chic oversize sunglasses and a wrist full of chunky bangles.
Lucky for us and Amal, we'll be seeing a lot more of her glamorous coastal wardrobe in the coming years. In September, just ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary, the Clooneys relocated their family from a villa on Italy's Lake Como to a chateau in the south of France. Per In Touch, the move was reportedly motivated by a desire to school their six-year-old twins in the region. So maybe it's inaccurate to call these vacation outfits—it's her lifestyle.
Shop Coastal-Chic Vacation Staples Inspired by Amal Clooney
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
